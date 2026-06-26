Korea designates 15th-century ceramic flask, 4 rare Buddhist artworks as nat'l treasures

A rare 15th-century ceramic flask that was smuggled out of Korea during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial occupation has been officially designated a national treasure, underscoring a renewed push by cultural authorities to elevate and protect the country’s vulnerable heritage.

The flask, a Buncheong stoneware flat bottle with incised fish and line designs, is one of five historical artifacts newly designated as national treasures, the Korea Heritage Service said Friday. The designation places the pieces under strict state-backed preservation frameworks, reflecting the government's ongoing campaign to safeguard works that survived centuries of regional conflict and colonial exploitation.

Crafted in the southwestern Jeolla region during the early Joseon Dynasty, the ceramic bottle is celebrated for its surprisingly modern aesthetic. After shaping the vessel on a wheel, artisans flattened its sides to create a distinct canvas, applying a white slip before scratching fluid, abstract geometric lines and waves across its surface.

The flask’s journey mirrors Korea’s turbulent 20th-century history.

Plundered by a Japanese collector during the 1910–1945 colonial period, the artifact remained overseas for decades. It was finally repatriated in 2018 after a private Korean collector purchased it at an international auction. Officials praised its exceptional preservation, noting that its avant-garde linework offers invaluable insight into the experimental boundaries of early Korean pottery.

Alongside the ceramic piece, authorities designated four rare examples of sacred Buddhist art that endured the destruction of a Japanese invasion in 1592.

Among them are four 18th-century murals from the Daeungjeon Main Hall at Beomeosa Temple in Busan. The paintings are the only surviving historical example in Korea to fully synthesize the "Three Buddhas" cosmology within a single architectural space. Uniquely untouched by modern restoration attempts, the murals serve as a crucial benchmark for studying the influential monk-painter collectives of the late Joseon era.

The state also recognized a large-scale white-robed Avalokitesvara mural at Naesosa Temple in Buan, a pair of imposing 1605 wooden Bodhisattva statues from Wibongsa Temple in Wanju — which were stolen in 1989 and successfully recovered in 2016 — and a rare 1741 dual-canvas hanging ritual painting from Heungguksa Temple in Yeosu.

By elevating these works, the Korea Heritage Service plans to collaborate closely with local municipalities and private caretakers to ensure the masterpieces are integrated into national preservation and public exhibition programs.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.