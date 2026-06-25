Symposium to spotlight Korea's 2nd oldest surviving genealogy

During the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910), families preserved their genealogical records in books called "jokbo." These records offer a window into individual family histories and the broader social structure of the kingdom.

In recent years, efforts to register jokbo as a UNESCO Memory of the World heritage item have gained momentum in Korea. Interest in these genealogical records will be on full display at a symposium on the genealogical book of the Cheongsong Shim clan, scheduled for Saturday at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul.

The symposium is hosted by the Cheongsong Shim Clan Association and supported by the Korean Genealogy Academic Committee.

"Cheongsong Shim Clan Eulsa-Sabo," the earliest genealogy book of the Cheongsong Shim clan, is the second oldest surviving ancient genealogy in Korea, following the Andong Kwon clan's "Seonghwa-bo." The book, published in 1545 by Shim Tong-won (1499–1572), has drawn attention from genealogy scholars and traditional clan associations.

Jokbo is globally recognized for its unparalleled historical and anthropological value. The Eulsa-Sabo is particularly significant as the first document in Korea to explicitly use the term jokbo on its cover. Compiled during an era less prone to the embellishment of lineages, its records are highly reliable and hold immense archival value.

Experts evaluate it as a vital transitional text that bridged early-Joseon jokbo (family diagrams) and "daedong-jokbo" (comprehensive grand genealogies), heavily influencing clan publications following the 16th-century Japanese invasions of Korea.

Under the theme "The Compilation Background and Genealogical Characteristics of the Cheongsong Shim Clan Eulsa-Sabo," the event will feature Dongguk University professor Kwon Ki-seok, Korean Genealogy Academic Committee Chairperson Lee Yang-jae and Shim Jong-rae, an editorial committee member of the Cheongsong Shim Clan Chronicle.

Kwon will present his recent research published in the Kyujanggak Institute for Korean Studies' journal regarding early-Joseon genealogical evolution. Other presentations will explore the book's bibliographical value and clan impact.

This event will be Korea's first academic symposium dedicated entirely to a single genealogy book. It is expected to serve as a crucial bridgehead for future efforts to enlist Korean genealogies into the UNESCO registry.