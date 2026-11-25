Korean publishers are pitching book rights to Italian and other European buyers through online meetings rather than traveling to Milan for a live showcase, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday.

The ministry and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea are hosting the Visiting Korean Book Fair in Milano: Online Rights Meetings from Wednesday through Friday at a venue in Jung District, central Seoul.

It is the first time the program, launched in 2015 to arrange one-on-one export talks between Korean and foreign publishers, has targeted Italy. The event was originally planned for Milan but moved online amid an unstable situation in Europe and concerns over rallies and a nationwide general strike in Italy.

Seventeen Korean publishers, including Dasan Books, are taking part. Green Book Agency will represent 85 titles from publishers unable to attend.

On the buying side are 47 Italian publishers and literary agencies plus five film and video producers and distributors. They include Mondadori, Italy's largest publishing group with a 28.3 percent share of the book market, and Marsilio Editori of Gruppo Feltrinelli. Publishers from Britain, France, Germany and Portugal are also participating.

On the opening day, Chiara Tognetti, founder of Chiara Tognetti Rights Agency, which has represented Korean titles such as Baek Hee-na's picture book "Magic Candies" and Lee Mi-ye's novel "DallerGut Dream Department Store" abroad, will brief participants on the Italian market.

Last year, the program arranged 1,045 consultations in five countries, leading to export deals worth about $17.66 million.

"While our exchanges with the Italian publishing market have previously centered on the Bologna Children's Book Fair, we are now showcasing a diverse range of 'K-publishing content' — from children's and young adult books and picture books to fiction and nonfiction," said Choi Sung-hee, director general of the Content Policy Bureau at the culture ministry. "We hope this consultation session leads to tangible export results and serves as a springboard for expanding further into the European publishing market."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.