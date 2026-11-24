A beloved television show in Korea that helped turn reading into a nationwide pursuit is returning after 25 years, hoping to reconnect with young audiences in an age of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital distraction.

MBC’s “Let’s Read Books Returns,” a three-part revival show of its 2001 hit reading campaign reality show, premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. Original host Kim Yong-man will join comedian Seo Kyung-seok and education YouTuber Mimiminu.

Produced in cooperation with the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education, the reboot will visit elementary, middle and high schools to explore students’ reading habits and concerns. The hosts will introduce selected books and lead quizzes involving students and teachers, according to MBC.

The original show aired between 2001 and 2003, with hosts meeting readers around the country.

During the two years, the program introduced 25 books which became bestsellers. The show also helped in launching the Miracle Library project in 2003, bringing a children’s library to Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.

The show’s popularity drew viewership to the 10 percent range — one episode featuring then-President Roh Moo-hyun and first lady Kwon Yang-sook pushed viewership above 30 percent.

Its return follows a four-part web revival released last year through MBC’s YouTube channel 14F. That version drew positive responses from viewers who considered the show's premise focused on reading a respite from digital overload.

The television reboot arrives at an interesting moment in Korea. Even as “text hip” — embracing books and literary culture as expressions of taste and identity — trends among Koreans, fewer people are reading books.

According to the culture ministry’s 2025 national reading survey, released in March, 38.5 percent of adults and 94.5 percent of students had read or listened to at least one general-interest book during the preceding year. Those figures fell 4.5 and 1.2 percentage points, respectively, from 2023.

While the show is highly anticipated, its all-male hosting lineup is raising questions on whether the show can truly represent the voice of the people shaping the country's reading culture.

Publishing industry's estimates put women’s share of readership at 70 to 80 percent. Women also accounted for more than 80 percent of visitors to this year’s Seoul International Book Fair, which attracted about 150,000 people.

Women’s influence extends to authorship. All six writers recognized by this year’s Yi Sang Literary Award are women, a first in 44 years. Only two male writers appeared among the authors on Kyobo Book Centre’s top 20 Korean fiction bestseller list last year.

"The choice of hosts really dampens my enthusiasm,” one viewer commented on MBC’s trailer. In a post on X, another user called the program “outdated.” “No matter how much women create and consume culture and sustain the market, they are still relegated to being consumers, while men get to represent that culture in public.”

The critics argue it is a failure for the show seeking to broaden reading culture to overlook women who are helping sustain the market.

No other time has Korea's literary scene witnessed such a rise in women-led discussions on literature. Kim Min-kyung and Park Hye-jin, editors of publisher Minumsa, built a devoted following through engaging, accessible content on the publisher’s YouTube channel.

Actress Ko A-sung hosts MBC radio’s “Radio Book Club” since March 2025 and singer-songwriter Yozoh is known as an independent bookstore owner.







