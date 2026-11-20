Beyond the global appeal of K-pop, K-dramas and K-beauty lies another side of Korea.

For Mexican anthropologist and novelist Verónica González Laporte, who lived in Seoul for more than five years with her husband, former Mexican Ambassador to Korea Bruno Figueroa Fischer, her affection for the country inspired her to look beyond its polished image and explore the complexities of a society where cutting-edge technology coexists with centuries-old beliefs.

"I was trying to offer another Korea, as I always try to go behind the stage," González told The Korea Times, explaining the inspiration behind her latest novel, "Peeling," which explores Korean society through the intertwined themes of beauty, isolation, gender and shamanism.

From real-life encounters to fiction

The novel follows Ji-ho, a plastic surgeon who, after a series of failed relationships and a period of loneliness, orders an AI sex doll named Seong-mi and falls in love with her. As he grows increasingly attached to the doll, his father becomes critically ill. A shaman warns that his father's condition is linked to a family member's actions that defy the laws of nature, forcing Ji-ho to question whether to choose his fantasy or face reality.

The idea came to González at the start of COVID-19 pandemic. She had severe facial redness and visited a dermatology clinic after a friend told her that churches and clinics were among the few places still open.

"I was really impressed not only by the lights on the buildings, but what's inside the buildings," she recalled. "It was exactly what I wanted to find — the hidden places, not what you see your first time."

Her encounter with a male dermatologist inspired the novel's protagonist. She later came across two reports in The Korea Times — one showing bodies wrapped in plastic bags in China during the pandemic period and another about a Korean man who successfully sued customs authorities to recover a sex doll imported from China.

These fragments became the foundation of her novel, which she began writing in 2020 and completed in 2024.

Originally written in Spanish under the title "K-Beauty," the novel was translated into Korean and published in Korea as a tribute to the country that inspired it. She ultimately chose the Korean title "Bakpi," meaning "peeling," to reflect her desire to peel away the surface of Korean society and look at what lies underneath. A Spanish-language edition is currently in preparation for publication.

Peeling layers of Korean society

Through the novel, González draws on social complexities to reveal lesser-known aspects of Korean society.

The novel captures the contrasting aesthetics of Korea and Mexico, describing Korea as a highly organized society where visual uniformity is evident in everything.

"I saw a lot of brands here that are quite similar, with the same kinds of windows, colors and decorations, always very clean but without any fantasy," she said, stressing that this was not a criticism but an observation from a foreigner's perspective. She left Korea in 2023, but during a recent brief visit, she lamented the disappearance of the orange taxis she remembered.

Beyond visual differences, the story also explores the social taboos and prejudices that she encountered in Korea. One of the characters, Geon-hee, is gay and struggles to express his feelings for his friend, Ji-ho.

She recalled being surprised by a Korean friend's reaction to homosexuality.

"It doesn't exist here. We don't have this here," she recalled her friend saying, describing an apparent reluctance to discuss the subject. Drawing on that experience, she sought to portray Geon-hee's unspoken feelings with subtlety.

The author also sought to shed light on how broader universal issues surrounding women's rights and gender inequality play out in Korean society.

Through Ji-ho's mother, who constantly strives to care for her husband and mother-in-law, the novel explores the historically vulnerable position of young women within the family and the expectations placed on them in their relationships with their husbands and in-laws.

These observations, she stressed, were not a judgment of Korean society, but part of her effort to recognize social issues that can be difficult to notice precisely because they have become so familiar.

"These patriarchal mechanisms have been established for so many years that they are very difficult to detect," she said, adding that younger generations need to recognize what often remains unseen.

Affection beyond surface

Her novel is not simply an attempt to explore the complexities of Korea. The novel conveys her deep affection for the country's landscapes, cultural heritage and traditions, drawing on personal experiences from her stay in Korea.

This affection is reflected in scenes depicting Korea's cultural heritage and natural beauty, from Ji-ho taking Seong-mi to Changdeok Palace's gardens to descriptions of Mount Halla through Ji-ho's eyes as he visits his hometown on Jeju Island.

"You cannot go further or think about the future if you don't know your history," the author said, explaining that she wanted to introduce readers to Korea's rich history and distinct national identity. She also hoped to showcase the country's beautiful landscapes, which she felt remain less familiar to international audiences than its popular culture.

"When I was on top of Mount Halla, I could see all the little boats and houses, and the splendid turquoise sea. Jeju looks very similar to one of my cities in Mexico, Cuernavaca, with its lava stones and blue sky. I felt really at home," she said.

Through her exploration of Korea's landscapes and traditions, González discovered that the two countries had a great deal in common. She found parallels in the strength of women and the importance of family and wove those themes into the novel's portrayal of Jeju's haenyeo — traditional female divers — and its strong female characters.

"I wanted to talk about the power of grandmothers. Latin mothers are also very strong and tough," she said. "I found all these connections. Even if we don't speak the same language or live in the same country, we are so similar."

She also found parallels in the spiritual traditions of both places, particularly shamanism. As an anthropologist who has studied shamanism in northern Mexico, where the practitioners are usually men, González was fascinated by Korea's mudang, who are most commonly women, and was struck by how traditions continue to thrive in a highly technologically advanced society.

González's novel offers more than a glimpse of Korea's hidden complexities. It reveals shared values and traditions that transcend borders, demonstrating how looking beyond the surface can foster a deeper understanding of — and affection for — a country that for a while became her home.