Korean literature is set to reach more English-speaking readers through a new publishing imprint established by Oxford University's Korean studies center.

The Oxford Centre for Korean Studies (OCKS) said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a local independent publisher, Oxford eBooks, to establish K-PRESS — a new imprint dedicated to translating Korean literature into English, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The first title to be published will be “Mother Star,” the English edition of actor and novelist Cha In-pyo's debut novel.

Jieun Kiaer, director of the center, told Yonhap that barriers to translation and publication remain high, with English-language editions concentrated among a small number of Korean writers and genres. She expressed hope that K-PRESS would introduce a wider range of stories reflecting Korean lives, emotions, humor and imagination.

K-PRESS also plans to participate in the Oxford Indie Book Fair at the university campus on Sunday. First held in 2020, the event brings together about 150 independent publishers and authors.

The partnership seeks to address the gap between international enthusiasm for Korean culture and the limited selection of Korean books available in major British bookstores. Despite heightened interest following novelist Han Kang’s 2024 Nobel Prize win in literature, Korean children’s and young adult books remain particularly underrepresented overseas.

The center will be tasked with identifying aspiring writers and works, while Oxford eBooks, which has operated locally for more than two decades, will handle publishing contracts, production, distribution and marketing.

Oxford eBooks head Andy Severn told Yonhap the venture was worth the effort and risk, despite larger publishers’ reluctance to take chances on unfamiliar works.

“Mother Star” was translated by Kiaer and British poet and writer Kate Clanchy. The novel addresses the suffering of victims of Japan’s wartime military sexual slavery during its colonial rule of Korea.

First published in 2009, the book drew renewed attention in 2024 after being featured at Oxford’s inaugural Korean Literature Festival.

Cha told Yonhap he welcomed a dedicated British publishing outlet for Korean literature and hoped English-speaking readers would empathize with the pain experienced by the victims.







