SINGAPORE — When author Seo Mi-ae came home from a college hiking trip with a cut on her face, it took her family three days to notice, even though they had shared meals and lived under the same roof the whole time.

The Korean thriller writer still uses that small lapse to explain how her genre works. In crime fiction, a sentence skimmed in passing or a figure lingering in the background can turn out to matter most.

That idea runs through Seo’s psychological thrillers, and it is also the theme of this year’s Singapore Writers Festival (SWF), “Hidden in Plain Sight,” which opened Friday. Seo is one of the featured writers in the festival’s new Crime and Mystery Spotlight.

Often called the "queen of mystery," Seo, 61, is one of the country's best-known thriller writers. She started her career in 1994, when her short story "30 Ways to Kill Your Husband" won a spring literary contest. Several of her works have since been adapted into TV dramas, films and plays. Her 2010 novel "The Only Child" follows a criminal psychologist summoned by a serial killer on death row. It has been sold to publishers abroad, bringing her work to readers across the world.

"It's an essential element of my fiction — the things we miss because they're right next to us," Seo told The Korea Times in a written interview. "A sentence you skimmed over turns out to be crucial foreshadowing, and someone who seemed part of the background was listening to every word."

More than violence

Seo builds her characters by trying to understand what drives them to act. Over decades, that has led her to study criminal psychology and to interview professionals who deal with offenders face to face.

"Along the way, I came to realize that the same potential exists in all of us," she said. "Sometimes I even imagine myself committing those acts. But that is purely imagination in service of the work, so I keep my distance from it."

The hardest part, she said, is crimes against children, which profilers she interviewed described as the most traumatic cases of all.

"Even through research or crime scene photos, I'm left shaken and asking, 'What on earth is a human being?'" Seo said. "I get through it by reminding myself that such people are a tiny minority, and that most people are good."

Seo's books have been published in China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, among other markets. Still, she said, translation tends to put the plot first, so the layered meanings of Korean words do not always survive.

At her first event overseas, held while Netflix's smash hit series "Squid Game" was a global sensation, someone asked her why Korean works are "so violent."

"I write crime fiction, so I can't avoid telling violent stories. There's no such thing as crime without violence," she said.

What draws readers, she believes, is what lies beneath the violence — the conscience and moral sense that characters hold on to for the sake of the families they love.

"The stories open with subject matter that grabs your attention. But once you close the book, they make you think about the society we live in and what we want to protect," she said.

Hidden stories

The SWF 2026, now in its 29th edition, runs through Nov. 22 with more than 300 writers, speakers and moderators across over 200 programs.

Founded in 1986, it is organized by Arts House Group and commissioned by Singapore's National Arts Council, with programs in the Lion City's four official languages: English, Malay, Chinese and Tamil.

At Friday's opening ceremony, festival director Yong Shu Hoong said the theme grew out of the age of artificial intelligence, when it is increasingly hard to tell the real from the fabricated.

The festival has seen this firsthand, he said, noting that fraudulent invitations had been sent out in his name to international writers. The remark drew laughter from the room.

"A good mystery invites us to question what we think we know, pay attention to inconspicuous clues and reconsider first impressions," Yong said of the new crime track, which also features Canadian author Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Ireland's Louise Hegarty. This year is Yong's last as director.

On Saturday, Seo joined Singaporean writers Rueben Dass and Jocelyn Suarez for "The Making of a Serial Killer." Later that evening, she shared the stage with Korean Canadian author June Hur in "Two Ways of Writing a Korean Mystery (and Killing It)." The Korean Embassy supported both writers' participation.

"I hope this festival gives Singaporean readers a reason to discover, and enjoy, the writers and works in Korea's mystery scene," Seo said.