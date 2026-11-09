57th Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards Poetry Commendation Award: To Unfold a Bird

Written by Lee Su-myeong

Translated by Noh Hye-yeon

To Unfold a Bird

A bird followed by hundreds of birds. I pass through the hundred-fold bird, without disturbance. The birds are seething.

I move myself. I move a rock. The birds enter the rock, leave the rock. I move the rock against the direction of bird, while they watch







How to Fall Under the Minari Family

Every morning I wake minari. I hover as minari.





I see a function f I do not understand. In theory, I follow the rhythms of minari standing still as exception. A lump of rhythms in the shape of minari





Rhythm outside rhythm

Rhythm is no abode

Rhythm is most of me blended into it, therefore





I push myself aside

Pulled apart, blade by blade





I break into today’s minari and try to repair minari, but a machine only wants a larger machine to smash itself, rather than become the machine itself. Minari leaps into the minari family





The minari family grows smaller





And smells foul on occasion. Into the hollow leaf

Fly the great bundles of minari





I wake minari. In the mechanical arrangement, most minari are nothing beyond minari





Muddled, it looms.





I Have Your Corpse

I have your fire. Frozen fire, I blow on it softly. You do not realize fire.

The evening darkens, I walk underground embracing the city’s return. I pulled away the foot lodged in my heart, waiting for wider swarms of straw





To harm you and return you





I knock down the sky. I follow the sky. Just remember to be kind to the black stove that had crouched and to the scale that shot up pell-mell and sprouted today





To leave a song that doesn’t move

Inside your frozen mouth





I watch the hardened sun enter the bricks. As though I were the final weather, I put off the sunset and abandon the sunset.





The evening that changes you into many without changing you





I have your corpse.

Your corpse without you





Now nothing passes through you.