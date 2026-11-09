57th Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards Poetry Commendation Award: To Unfold a Bird
Summary
Lee Su-myeong’s poems, translated by Noh Hye-yeon, include “To Unfold a Bird,” “How to Fall Under the Minari Family” and “I Have Your Corpse.” The poems move through images of birds, minari, machinery, fire and a city. In “To Unfold a Bird,” the speaker moves a rock as birds enter and leave it; the other poems explore rhythms, repair, loss and change.
Key Facts
- The opening poem describes a bird followed by hundreds of birds and a speaker who passes through them without disturbance.
- “How to Fall Under the Minari Family” repeats minari as the speaker wakes, hovers and tries to repair it, while a machine seeks a larger machine to smash itself.
- In “I Have Your Corpse,” the speaker says, “I have your fire,” describes walking underground with the city’s return, and ends with the words, “Now nothing passes through you.”
Written by Lee Su-myeong
Translated by Noh Hye-yeon
To Unfold a Bird
A bird followed by hundreds of birds. I pass through the hundred-fold bird, without disturbance. The birds are seething.
I move myself. I move a rock. The birds enter the rock, leave the rock. I move the rock against the direction of bird, while they watch
How to Fall Under the Minari Family
Every morning I wake minari. I hover as minari.
I see a function f I do not understand. In theory, I follow the rhythms of minari standing still as exception. A lump of rhythms in the shape of minari
Rhythm outside rhythm
Rhythm is no abode
Rhythm is most of me blended into it, therefore
I push myself aside
Pulled apart, blade by blade
I break into today’s minari and try to repair minari, but a machine only wants a larger machine to smash itself, rather than become the machine itself. Minari leaps into the minari family
The minari family grows smaller
And smells foul on occasion. Into the hollow leaf
Fly the great bundles of minari
I wake minari. In the mechanical arrangement, most minari are nothing beyond minari
Muddled, it looms.
I Have Your Corpse
I have your fire. Frozen fire, I blow on it softly. You do not realize fire.
The evening darkens, I walk underground embracing the city’s return. I pulled away the foot lodged in my heart, waiting for wider swarms of straw
To harm you and return you
I knock down the sky. I follow the sky. Just remember to be kind to the black stove that had crouched and to the scale that shot up pell-mell and sprouted today
To leave a song that doesn’t move
Inside your frozen mouth
I watch the hardened sun enter the bricks. As though I were the final weather, I put off the sunset and abandon the sunset.
The evening that changes you into many without changing you
I have your corpse.
Your corpse without you
Now nothing passes through you.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.