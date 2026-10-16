Expanded English edition of Joseon classic 'The Chingbirok' unveiled

Leading international scholars and cultural historians gathered in Seoul on Friday for a high-profile publication ceremony and book talk celebrating the release of the expanded English edition of "The Chingbirok" ("Reprimands and Admonitions: Reflections on the Japanese Invasions of Korea, 1592-1598").

The event was hosted by Ryu Jin, chairman of Poongsan Group, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries and a 13th-generation direct descendant of Ryu Seong-ryong (1542–1607), the Joseon-era prime minister who authored "The Chingbirok."

Nearly 100 domestic and international academics joined the session to reexamine the enduring historical significance and global resonance of the Joseon-era masterpiece.

Penny Edwards, director of the Institute of East Asian Studies (IEAS) at UC Berkeley, delivered high praise for the translation, describing the new edition as "the king of translations."

She called the volume "a gift to scholarship that reminds us there is always more than one side to the story, a landmark intervention in the globalization of Korean literature and a time-traveling device that will make waves for years to come in how the past is understood and taught in Korea and beyond."

Joining the conversation, professor George Kallander of Syracuse University in New York shared his personal journey with the text, having taught earlier translations in his university courses for decades.

He noted that reading translator Choi Byong-hyon's biography of Ryu Seong-ryong alongside the newly expanded volume allowed him to rediscover both the historical figure and the chaotic reality of the Imjin War (1592–1598) from a fresh perspective.

"Professor Choi’s revised translation allows us to return to 'The Chingbirok' while offering us something genuinely new," Kallander emphasized during the discussion.

"The inclusion of 'Nokhu Japgi' (postscripts), the expanded annotations and other revisions let us see Ryu Seong-ryong's reflections in ways that were not available to readers in earlier editions."

He added, "Throughout the book, professor Choi has preserved something that struck me time and time again — the remarkable power of Ryu's storytelling. While reading these pages, the translation keeps his account immediate, vivid and deeply human."

During the author and translator reflection, Choi, scholar and former professor at Honam University, elaborated on the core philosophy behind Ryu Seong-ryong's writing and the dual burden of national tragedy.

"Every war is fought twice: once on the battlefield and once in memory," Choi explained. "While Admiral Yi Sun-sin fought on the battlefield, Ryu Seong-ryong fought the war in memory, reinterpreting disastrous history and leaving lessons for posterity."

Choi emphasized that "The Chingbirok"— written by Ryu Seong-ryong while serving as Yeonguijeong (chief state councilor) during the national catastrophe — is not merely a domestic record, but a crucial historical document proving that Korea stood at the literal and strategic center of the Imjin War, an event often broadly categorized as a regional struggle for East Asian hegemony.

From Korean classic to global treasure

The newly expanded edition comes more than two decades after Choi published his initial English translation, "The Book of Corrections," through UC Berkeley’s IEAS in 2002.

The updated title, "Reprimands and Admonitions," reflects a deeper rendering of the original phrase from the Classic of Poetry (Shijing), meaning "to reprimand past misdeeds to guard against future perils." This definitive edition incorporates a newly translated rendering of "Nokhu Japgi," the primary draft notes and reflections the scholar assembled while composing his main text.

Opening the event, Ryu Jin reflected on the international trajectory of his ancestor's work over the past quarter-century.

"Since the first English edition was introduced 24 years ago, it has become a must-read for East Asian history scholars at universities worldwide," he said.

"Today's newly expanded English edition of 'The Chingbirok' has been further enriched. This publication marks an important milestone in establishing 'The Chingbirok' not just as a Korean classic, but as a global classic."