How 29 bridges built modern Seoul

Long before millions of commuters swept across the Han River daily in sleek subways and air-conditioned sedans, crossing the massive waterway dividing northern and southern Seoul was a hazardous undertaking.

In the Joseon Dynasty, travelers relied on simple wooden ferryboats or temporary pontoon structures fashioned from long rows of skiffs bound together with thick rope.

Today, the river is spanned by dozens of concrete and steel veins that do far more than transport traffic. They tell the story of Korea’s transformation from an impoverished, war-torn nation into a sprawling global metropolis.

Seoul’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters on Friday published two new volumes in its "Hangang Story Series," a cultural and historical chronicle capturing the city's evolution through the lens of its iconic bridges.

The two-volume release, titled "Bridges of the Han River," examines 29 specific bridges — 23 within Seoul proper and six bordering the capital — tracing their history from pre-industrial pontoon crossings to the hyper-engineered megastructures of the present day.

The architectural forms of these river crossings vividly reflect the socio-economic realities of their eras. During the cash-strapped 1960s, engineers favored material-efficient truss bridges. By the rapid-growth era of the 1970s, speed and cost took precedence, making economic girder bridges the construction standard. As Seoul prepared to step onto the world stage for the 1986 Asian Games and the 1988 Summer Olympics, aesthetics took center stage, sparking a wave of striking arch designs.

The books reveal rich historical details behind familiar landmarks.

The Hangang Railway Bridge, Korea’s first modern bridge, was initially granted as a concession to American businessman James R. Morse in 1896 before financial strain forced its transfer to Japan, which completed it in 1900 — bringing modern civil engineering and imperialist rule simultaneously. Decades later, during the construction of Hannam Bridge in the late 1960s, portable diesel generators provided the very first electric lights to the unlit, rural farmland that would eventually become the hyper-wealthy district of Gangnam.

Engineering marvels continued into the new millennium.

Banpo Bridge introduced the world’s first double-decker river crossing, complete with its famous moonlight rainbow fountain, while the recently built Godeok Topyeong Bridge sets world records with a 540-meter main span for a concrete cable-stayed bridge.

"The bridges of the Han River are a backdrop to the daily lives of citizens and critical urban infrastructure, yet surprisingly few know when, why, or how they were built," said Park Jin-young, head of the Future Hangang Project Headquarters.

The newly published books, enriched with nearly 1,000 historical photos, maps and archival documents, are available for free digital download on the official Seoul Hangang Park website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.