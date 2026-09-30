Asian journalists share firsthand accounts of war, loss, division

Journalists and other voices from across Asia are drawing attention to stories often overlooked by mainstream coverage, sharing firsthand accounts of war, division and migration at a book talk in Seoul.

The event, held Tuesday at the Korea Press Center in Seoul’s Jung District, centered on Korean journalist Lee Sang-ki’s new book, "Why Asia Again? Journalist Lee Sang-ki Asks, Asia Answers."

The author began his journalism career in 1988, founded the Asia Journalists Association (AJA) in 2004 and launched the news outlet The AsiaN in 2011 to convey perspectives from across the continent through an Asian lens.

In his book, which covers roughly 50 Asian countries, Lee said the COVID-19 pandemic made him feel the existing world order was giving way to a new era, prompting him to take a fresh look at Asia.

"Much of the news from Asia is not properly reported and many people are not interested," Lee said, adding that even when it is reported, coverage is often one-sided.

The author introduced AJA journalists who are still reporting from the ground across Asia.

"One journalist in Lebanon is a mother in her late 50s. She says Lebanese people value education and fight for rights and freedom, yet endure daily shelling and home destruction while innocent people die," Lee said, adding that the problem is that such facts often go unreported.

Lee also recounted another journalist who was next to falling bombs when the Iran war broke out in late February. The Iranian journalist, whose mother died last week, said they wish she had lived to see more peace.

Lee said a 75-year-old Pakistani journalist described the India-Pakistan border as more than a line drawn on a map. Lee added that the journalist noted the two countries were established within a day of each other and share language and cultural traditions, yet wondered when they could reconcile and cross the border freely again.

Other participants from across Asia also shared experiences in their home countries and Korea, offering a broader view of the region.

Kim Rimma, an Uzbekistan native who runs Hanadam, a traditional Korean paper craft studio, stressed the importance of a mentoring program for teenagers who arrive in Korea partway through their schooling.

"Some high-achieving students in Uzbekistan are suddenly brought to Korea by their parents and struggle to study at Korean schools because they do not know the language. But they in fact have great talent," Kim said.

Kim, who also works in medical tourism, added that the sector is emerging as a new field linking Central Asia and Korea.

"Many patients from Central Asia come to Korea for treatment. People often think of Korea only for plastic surgery and dermatology, but foreign patients also come for health checkups and treatment of serious illnesses because the quality of Korean medical care is rising rapidly," Kim said.

Kim noted that those patients praise Korean medical care as high in quality, trustworthy, warm and caring.

"Patients say that when they are lying in a hospital bed, the nurses tuck the blanket around them with a warm word," Kim said, adding that they had never seen such care in other countries and that is why they keep coming back.