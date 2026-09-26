REVIEW E-book crams everything about Korean dragons into 3 volumes

The world has a long and rich history of dragons. Various cultures have interpreted the powerful symbol differently, from the fire-breathing destroyers often seen in European settings, to the benevolent and compassionate images often found in ancient Asian spiritualties — notably shamanism and Daoism — and finally, to the adoption in Korean Buddhism of this rich symbolism found in almost every temple on the peninsula.

The royal and imperial nature of dragon iconography is also recognized when referring to the peninsula's historical monarchies. For example, royal robes were embroidered with dragon imagery. The ceiling of the throne hall at Gyeongbok Palace features a golden dragon sculpture symbolizing the king's power. The same is true of most Asian entities. Dragons are also symbols of life, representing the planet's large-scale water cycle. An understanding of Korea’s dragon culture is an essential part of understanding Korea and its people.

David A. Mason, a retired professor of cultural tourism, has been engaged in Korea since the early 1980s. He is a passionate storyteller, a much-loved tour guide and a consummate student and scholar. He is well-known for his insightful tours of Korea's mountains and temples, and for his deep knowledge of traditional religions, especially the mountain spirits and Buddhism. In 2011, he was appointed honorary ambassador of the Baekdu-daegan Mountain Range.

While Mason’s previous books are notable, his "Encyclopedia of Korean Buddhism" (with Ven. Hyewon), published in 2013, is both an official and essential reference work. Mason has an extensive bibliography of columns, essays and papers, and has delivered hundreds of lectures over his career.

His new, three-volume work on Korean dragons, both art and culture, was decades in the making and summarizes Mason’s site visits to more than 1,000 temples around Korea, along with a lifetime of research, including documentary work and extensive interviews with Buddhist clergy, leaders and scholars.

At almost 1,000 pages and north of 80,000 words, the work is divided into three themed volumes and includes more than 2,500 color photographs. "Korean Dragons" is not a coffee table photo book. The photos are not professionally staged. More importantly, the photos mostly come from the author's on-site research record from some 40 years of excursions and temple sojourns.

I am one of many old-school folks who love the smell of ink on paper and the weight of a large tome in my hands. I recall asking a mentor a few years back about an important work-related reference book. I asked if the website access was more practical than the printed book (which weighed at least 1 kilogram). She replied that she didn't trust any reference book that wouldn’t break her toe if dropped.

In the case of Mason’s work, the e-book format is both practical and economical. The digital quality of the photographs brings out their vivid colors and often intimate details. I think most will agree that an electronic format makes the information more readily accessible and affordable. However, like me, Mason is somewhat old-school when it comes to books, so he is currently preparing for a print-on-demand edition through Amazon that should be available sometime toward the end of this year. Those of us who love the feel of a printed tome will be pleased to have the choice of format, even though a printed book of this size will be pricey.

The author is fully transparent that he wrote the book without assistance from artificial intelligence. He also said that he forewent outside editors so he could retain his folksy, down-to-earth storytelling style. The three volumes are intended to tell the story of dragons in Korean art, culture and spirituality in a way that readers will find engaging, without requiring extensive academic training or technical knowledge of the topic. In short, it’s a book for all of us.

People and nations are both historical and spiritual. To better understand modern Korea, one must delve into the foundational roots of its people. The book is comfortably readable. I found it refreshing to read a book that is scholarly, with thorough citations and yet easily accessible for ordinary folks. The extensive illustrations bring life to the stories that words alone cannot, although Mason does a masterful job of the wordsmithing.

Mason has divided his work into three overall themes. The first volume gives the foundational concepts and background of dragon imagery and thought in the Korean context. The second volume focuses specifically on Buddhist “K-Dragons,” while the final volume delves into the rich heritage of the monarchs of the dragons, or the Dragon Kings.

One detail Mason incorporates, which I appreciate and find valuable, is four elements of nomenclature. He retains the ancient Hanja (“Chinese” character) names and titles, along with renditions in Hangeul, Romanized pronunciations and English-language translations. This single principle makes the book both valuable and flexible for the audience.

Mason and I are contemporaries, both of us having been engaged in Korea since our 20s and being only a few years apart in age. He and I have been members, lecturers, tour guides and active participants with the Royal Asiatic Society Korea. Like Mason, I, too, have been fascinated by the millennia-old spirituality of the Korean people. I enjoy visiting temples and shrines.

These sacred places include several facets: ritualistic traditions, monastic devotion, architecture and the artistic imagery that adorns temple walls. Yet, I had only a rudimentary understanding. Accessible information about the depth of symbolism is difficult to obtain, let alone grasp, especially for a non-native visitor. Mason has filled this important need.

People and nations are at once historical and spiritual. To better understand modern Korea, one must delve into the ancient heritage of its people. Those interested primarily in art will find a rich collection of paintings and descriptions, including the broader Asian elements alongside the Korean focus.

Religious and spiritual elements focus on Korean Buddhist practice and theology, as well as Confucian thought, folk and tribal practices, shamanistic spiritual practices and sacred places. You will also find a wealth of philosophical expression throughout the book. Whatever your primary interest, you will not be disappointed. It has something for everyone.

Visit sanshinseon.com/dragons-of-korea for further information and to contact the book’s author.

Rev. Steven L. Shields, FRAS, has lived in Korea for many years, beginning in the 1970s. A Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, he is also a life member of Royal Asiatic Society Korea, of which he was a director, vice president and president. He was a copy editor of The Korea Times in 1977.