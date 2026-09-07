Korean writers, publishers head to Paris for 'K-Book Week' event

Korean storytelling is finding a new frontier in Europe, moving past screen and stage to build a commercial presence in print.

Leveraging the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France, cultural officials in Paris are launching "K-Book Week" — a strategic initiative aimed at converting the continent’s growing appetite for Korean storytelling into concrete international publishing rights.

Centered at Galerie Joseph in Paris's Le Marais district through Sept. 18, the two-week program organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism signals a fundamental transformation in how global publishing consumes Korean media. Where international readers once sought translated fiction almost exclusively through boutique academic presses, the current craze is powered by cross-media narrative engines like web novels, award-winning picture books, graphic fantasy and speculative fiction explicitly engineered for television and film adaptations.

This commercial pivot builds on years of critical momentum.

Since Han Kang made history as the first Asian woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2024, European readers have moved far beyond entry-level curiosity. Korean titles are no longer confined to isolated translation initiatives. They now regularly compete for spot placement in mainstream European bookstores, driven by a global fanbase accustomed to consuming Korean culture through streaming screens and digital platforms.

The Marais showcase features a curated exhibition of 130 titles ranging from An Young-dal’s acclaimed picture books to web novels like Kim Chacha’s romance fantasies. Ten prominent Korean authors including Pyun Hye-young, winner of the Shirley Jackson Award, and science fiction writer Cheon Seon-ran are leading public panels alongside French literary figures like David Foenkinos and Audrey Pleynet, tackling topics such as human emotion and narrative voice in the age of artificial intelligence.

Behind the public talks, however, lies the real economic engine of the event: a three-day copyright exchange connecting major Korean houses like Dasan Books and Pulbit with roughly 20 European counterparts, including French graphic and children's literature giant Dargaud.

The diplomatic push comes as European publishers actively scan Asian markets for original intellectual property capable of bridging physical print and digital entertainment networks. By establishing Paris as a strategic beachhead, Korea's publishing sector aims to codify its literary output not as a fleeting regional curiosity, but as a permanent, high-yield pillar of the global creative economy.

"Marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France, K-Book Week will serve as a starting point for sustained exchange, connecting readers, authors, and publishers from both nations," said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young.

"I plan to personally gauge local interest in K-Books on the ground while gathering feedback from both readers and industry professionals. Moving forward, we will bolster support for global expansion so that K-Books can reach European readers more closely and through diverse avenues."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.