Arts Council Korea's Literature Week returns to Seoul in September

Arts Council Korea, the state-run agency dedicated to funding and promoting the nation’s cultural landscape, will host Literature Week 2026 throughout September. Under the theme “A Sidelong Glance,” the festival will anchor its main festivities at Marronnier Park and its own venues in Daehangno — Seoul’s vibrant, historic theater district — while simultaneously rolling out events at cultural sites nationwide.

Literature Week is designed to bridge the gap between writers and readers, celebrating the written word’s power to foster empathy. By encouraging attendees to cast a "sidelong glance," organizers aim to inspire audiences to look beyond their immediate realities and understand overlooked narratives, quiet histories and perspectives distinctly different from their own.

This year’s expansive footprint features a staggering 131 events.

In Daehangno alone, attendees can explore 38 distinct stage programs alongside 10 interactive exhibitions and hands-on activities. Beyond the capital, the festival relies heavily on grassroots cultural networks, partnering with regional institutions for 25 programs and collaborating with 58 independent bookstores across the country to bring literary discussions directly into local neighborhoods.

The festival officially kicks off on Sept. 16 with an opening ceremony hosted by actor Ko Ah-sung, dedicated to revisiting the enduring legacy of the late poet Heo Su-gyeong. The robust lineup also pays tribute to a lineage of trailblazing female writers. Special stage programs will spotlight internationally recognized poet Kim Hye-soon, marking her 47th year in publication; poet Choi Seung-ja, who recently debuted her first anthology after nearly half a century of writing; the late novelist Park Ji-ri, commemorating the 10th anniversary of her passing; and Kim Myeong-sun, widely celebrated as Korea's first modern female novelist, in an event honoring the centennial of her birth.

New additions for the 2026 roster include interactive creative writing workshops tailored for both children and adults. The weeklong celebration will culminate on Sept. 20 with an innovative cross-genre closing performance that pairs acclaimed novelist Choi Jin-yeong with indie band 9 and the Numbers.

All stage programs are free to the public. Advance registration is currently open via event-us.kr, and full schedules are available at munhakweek.or.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.