Korean fan culture meets religion in Gen Z Buddhism

It takes an avid fan to know how to commit. That explains how the Buddha became the ultimate favorite for 28-year-old artist Gye So-young, a Gen Z creator who previously channeled her devotion into anime, K-pop icons G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jennie, and baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

Gye, a Buddhist painter who runs the YouTube channel "Biguni Yeonseupsaeng" (Buddhist nun trainee), chronicles this spiritual shift in her debut essay collection, "The Buddha Is My Bias: An Otaku's At-Home Exploration of Buddhism," released July 30 by Bulkwang Publishing. The book departs from the usual solemnity of religious literature with its cheerful premise of an art student treating ancient philosophy as her latest obsession.

The book stands out by offering a playful Gen Z take on Buddhist teachings. Gye maps the Buddhist idea of impermanence — the reality that all things change — to G-Dragon's hit song "Crooked" and its refrain about nothing lasting forever. She examines karma through a remark attributed to Ohtani, who likened picking up trash discarded by others to collecting the luck they left behind. Through the eyes of a Buddhist superfan, she also offers fresh perspectives on popular anime series like "Demon Slayer," "One Piece," and "Naruto," alongside Marvel's "Captain America."

Behind the pop culture framing, however, lies a serious origin story rooted in personal hardship. During her university years, adults routinely offered harsh, discouraging comments disguised as life lessons. They told her she would "fail as an artist" and mocked her for paying about 4.6 million won ($3,119) in tuition each semester to create paintings that would never sell. The criticism left her angry, and she sought to stand out by adopting a contrarian hipster persona.

Immersing herself in Buddhism with the enthusiasm she once brought to pop-culture fandoms helped her move beyond that bitterness. Her new faith did not change how others viewed her, but it fundamentally altered how she responded to their judgments. When she lost her job, she steadied herself by reflecting on impermanence. Although she calls herself a "perpetual trainee" with no plans to formally enter monastic life, she hopes her journey resonates with others.

"I hope this book enriches the lives of more young people of my generation," Gye said during a press event Wednesday.

She is quick to clarify that believing in Buddhism does not mean a better, more beautiful life will automatically unfold. The doctrinal reality that "life is marked by suffering" remains unchanged, but the teachings alter how she accepts that suffering.

"Rather than making me a better person, Buddhism helps me keep living as the person I am now," Gye said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.