Korean Cultural Center in Sweden to open book cafe blending literature with 'fika'

The Korean Cultural Center in Sweden will open a new book cafe inside the center on Aug. 17, combining Korean literature with "fika," the Swedish daily ritual of taking a coffee or tea break, the center said.

Beyond introducing Korean literature, the space will double as a reading lounge where visitors can read and relax freely, and will host a monthly "Book of the Month Pairing," introducing a Korean literary work along with a specially selected Korean tea.

The center has signed a cooperation agreement with Kkotsaem Food to introduce Korean teas, including roasted black barley tea, to local audiences through the book pairing series.

From the second half of 2027, the center plans to expand the cafe further by adding a showroom for the National Museum of Korea's "MU:DS" merchandise line, so that visitors can experience Korean literature, tea and cultural products together in one space.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Korea's ambassador to Sweden, a former Swedish ambassador to Korea and figures from the Swedish publishing industry. The ceremony will be followed by congratulatory remarks and a performance by a gayageum player to introduce attendees to the Korean traditional zither..

The center said it hopes to build on growing international interest in Korean literature, which was spurred in part when author Han Kang won a Nobel Prize for her work.

A center official overseeing the project said fika is something Swedes enjoy several times a day, and having Korean literature and tea join that ritual helps Korean culture become part of everyday life rather than keeping it confined to special events.

The center said the book cafe's opening and the partnership with Kkotsaem Food mark a new starting point for introducing Korean literature and tea to Sweden, adding that the center aims to grow the space into a hub where literature, tea and cultural goods help build a joint model of cultural and industrial growth.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.