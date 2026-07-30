"What? There's nothing around the station." Whenever you take the KTX or SRT to an unfamiliar city, you will be struck by how desolate the area around the station is.

Downtown high-speed rail stations, such as those in Busan, Dongdaegu and Daejeon, are the exception. Most stand on urban outskirts or amid open fields and rice paddies. Some trains even stop in mountainous areas with few homes nearby. There is no need to single out particular cities, as similarly bleak surroundings are found at many stations.

How did so many of Korea's high-speed rail stations end up in such remote locations? That question is the starting point for "Leaving the Lonely Station," written by Jun Hyun-woo, a researcher at the Natural Science Research Institute at the University of Seoul. Beginning with the unusual locations of KTX stations, the book shifts its focus to Korea's reliance on cars, the energy crisis and regional population decline.

These remote locations stem from several factors. High-speed trains operating at 300 kilometers per hour require relatively straight tracks, preventing substantial detours into city centers. Furthermore, station expansion in an urban core can require difficult and costly negotiations with numerous landowners, making cheaper peripheral land more attractive to project developers.

The author cites cultural heritage protection as a factor in the location of Gyeongju Station, then known as Singyeongju Station; competition among local governments in the case of Gongju Station; and a combination of regional demands and a presidential pledge for balanced regional development in the case of Osong Station.

Paradox of Korean rail network

Jun argues that remote stations can increase passengers' reliance on cars, particularly in medium-sized cities with infrequent buses and no subways. Because these isolated outposts are difficult to serve with frequent public transit, many passengers are forced to drive or take taxis, clogging station parking lots and surrounding roads. This creates a paradox where a rail network actually reinforces reliance on cars.

The author also criticizes the network's Seoul-centric structure. He notes that east-west travel remains highly inconvenient, forcing passengers heading from Busan to Gwangju to detour north through Osong Station. He further argues that this layout acts as a funnel, drawing young talent and patients away from the provinces and reinforcing Seoul's dominance.

As an alternative, Jun proposes building a cross-regional rail grid connecting the Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions. Rather than relying solely on the current Seoul-centric network, the plan would maximize existing tracks to connect major and medium-sized cities across regions. He argues that what he calls the "solidarity of the weak" could expand economic activity, counter the decline of regional communities and support efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal would require substantial funding. Jun acknowledges the cost but argues that such investment should be considered alongside the vast sums the government and private sector spend on roads and automobiles. Rail may require greater spending in the short term, he says, but could pay off over time when factoring in its environmental, energy and social cohesion benefits.

The creative proposal uses rail to address both Seoul's dominance and environmental pressures. Korea has spent decades expanding high-speed rail and relocating government agencies and public corporations to Sejong and designated Innovation Cities, yet regional population decline has continued. This record suggests it is time to reconsider the direction of regional policy. By treating rail infrastructure as a starting point, the book offers a fresh framework for that discussion.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.