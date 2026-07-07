Horror books for your summer reading list

Koreans have long known a secret about surviving the summer: fight heat with fear.

For decades, the arrival of the monsoon season meant horror specials on Korean television, ghost stories and horror anthologies programmed precisely when tropical nights made sleep impossible.

The logic, half science and half folklore, holds that a good shiver down the spine cools the body better than any electric fan. The tradition survives today in summer horror film releases and haunted house pop-ups that appear across Seoul every July.

But for readers of English, there is now an alternate route to that seasonal chill, one that does not involve jump scares or formulaic slasher plots. Korean horror and crime fiction has quietly become one of the fastest-growing corners of translated literature, with a shelf of novels that trade cheap thrills for something colder and more lasting.

The timing invites comparison with Japan. English-language publishers have spent the past decade riding a wave of translated Japanese mysteries, from Seishi Yokomizo's classic locked-room puzzles to Yukito Ayatsuji's "The Decagon House Murders" and the recent viral success of the pseudonymous author Uketsu. That tradition, known as "honkaku" or orthodox mystery, treats murder as a puzzle to be solved, a game played fairly between author and reader.

Korean fiction in translation has taken a different path. The country's most acclaimed thrillers rarely ask who committed the crime. They ask why, and what the crime leaves behind.

The result is a body of work that sits closer to psychological horror and literary fiction than to the puzzle box, and that makes it a distinctive gateway for readers who think they already know what a mystery novel does.

Here are six books to start with, all available in English translation.

1. 'The Hole' by Pyun Hye-young

The novel that announced Korean horror to the English-speaking world, "The Hole" won the 2017 Shirley Jackson Award, a prize judged by the horror establishment itself.

Translated by Sora Kim-Russell, it follows Oghi, a geography professor who wakes from a coma after a car accident that killed his wife and left him paralyzed and disfigured. His only caretaker is his mother-in-law, a widow who has just lost her only child. What begins as devotion curdles into neglect, and then into something harder to name, as she abandons her daughter's beloved garden and begins digging enormous holes in the yard.

Frequently compared to Stephen King's "Misery," the novel is quieter and crueler than that suggests. Its terror comes not from captivity but from grief and guilt, and from the slow realization of how little Oghi understood the woman he married.

2. 'The Good Son' by Jeong You-jeong

No introduction to Korean thrillers is complete without Jeong You-jeong, the former nurse routinely described as Korea's answer to Stephen King.

"The Good Son," translated by Kim Chi-young, was her first novel to appear in English, and it remains the clearest illustration of how Korean crime writing diverges from the Japanese puzzle tradition.

Twenty-six-year-old law student Yujin wakes up covered in blood to find his mother dead downstairs, her throat cut. Having secretly stopped taking his epilepsy medication, he remembers nothing of the night before. Rather than call the police, he reconstructs the hours he lost, using his mother's journal as a map. The question is never who did it. The question is what the narrator is, and the answer arrives in increments that make the reader complicit in every rationalization.

Jeong has said the story was inspired by a real case from the early 1990s in Korea, which only sharpens its unease. Readers who finish it should seek out her earlier tragedy "Seven Years of Darkness," also available in English.

3. 'Cursed Bunny' by Chung Bo-ra

If one book represents the current wave of Korean horror abroad, it is this story collection, translated by Anton Hur and shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize.

In the title story, a grandfather who manufactures cursed objects breaks his profession's one rule, that curses are business and never personal, to destroy the company that ruined his friend. The instrument of ruin is a charming lamp shaped like a rabbit.

Other stories feature a head that rises from a toilet calling a woman "mother," and bodies that betray their owners in ways that turn pregnancy and appetite into body horror.

Chung's monsters are rarely ghosts. They are capitalism, patriarchy and the ordinary violence done to women's bodies, rendered with a fabulist's calm. Her follow-up collection "Your Utopia" and her 2025 novel "Midnight Timetable," set in a facility that stores cursed objects, continue the project.

4. 'Lemon' by Kwon Yeo-sun

The slimmest book on this list may linger the longest. In the summer of 2002, while the country roars through the World Cup, a 19-year-old girl named Haeon is found murdered. The press calls it the High School Beauty Murder. There are two suspects and no conviction.

Kwon's novel, translated by Janet Hong, picks up years later through the voices of three women orbiting the case, including Haeon's younger sister Daon, who has undergone plastic surgery to wear her dead sister's face.

A murder mystery in outline, "Lemon" refuses the genre's central promise. Identifying the killer is beside the point. What the novel investigates is grief, envy and the long half-life of an unsolved crime, and it makes the strongest case that Korean mystery writing stares at the wound the puzzle leaves behind rather than the puzzle itself.

5. 'The Disaster Tourist' by Yun Ko-eun

In 2021, this satirical eco-thriller made Yun Ko-eun the first Korean writer to win the Crime Writers' Association Dagger for crime fiction in translation.

Yona has spent a decade at Jungle, a travel agency that packages catastrophe, selling tours of earthquake zones and massacre sites to customers hungry for secondhand tragedy. After reporting a supervisor for sexual harassment, she is offered a working holiday to assess a fading sinkhole attraction on a Vietnamese island. There, she discovers a script for a manufactured disaster, casualty count included, designed to restore the island's marketability, and finds herself written into it.

Translated by Lizzie Buehler, the novel reads as both a taut thriller and a pointed satire of an industry, and a species that consumes other people's suffering as content.

6. 'The Old Woman with the Knife' by Gu Byeong-mo

Hornclaw is 65 years old and spent 45 years as a contract killer. Her industry calls the work "disease control." Also translated by Kim Chi-young, Gu Byeong-mo's novel finds its aging protagonist slowing down, making mistakes and attracting the attention of both an organization that discards obsolete tools and a hostile young colleague named Bullfight, who pursues her with a hatred she cannot place.

When the few people Hornclaw has allowed herself to care about are drawn into the crosshairs, the story tightens into a genuinely moving action thriller about an aging body in a genre built for young ones.

The novel gained fresh momentum when a film adaptation starring veteran actor Lee Hye-young was released in 2025.

The pipeline shows no sign of slowing. August brings Kim Bo-young's "A Plagued Sea," a Lovecraftian tale of an infected fishing village, while October delivers Chung's speculative thriller "The Pain Chasers" and Jeong's "Bonobo."

The air conditioner, in other words, is optional this summer. The books will do the work.