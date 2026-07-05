K-LIT REVIEW K-drama mixes with Jane Austen in June Hur’s 'Behind Five Willows'

In the late 18th century, King Jeongjo of Joseon found himself with a headache – one that was simultaneously his British contemporaries a continent away in debates about the importance and appropriateness of the novel. While Jeongjo was a staunch advocate of classical, moralistic texts modeled after the ancient Chinese masters, the people of Joseon were being swept away by new literary winds.

With the increase in trade between Joseon and Qing China came an influx of new Chinese books — vernacular fiction written in casual styles that focused on everyday people and their feelings rather than philosophies of reason and grand Confucian virtues. Writers in Joseon took notice and were soon producing literary works of their own that were satirical, deeply emotional, whimsical and utterly, unspeakably popular.

Alarmed, Jeongjo unleashed the “Munche Banjeong” movement, which directly translated means “the restoration of proper literary style.” This crackdown aimed to purge all “unorthodox” writing styles and return readers’ attention to morally grounded classical texts.

Shin Haewon and Yu Seojun, the protagonists of “Behind Five Willows,” are two book lovers trying desperately to slip under the radar. Haewon, the second daughter of a poor family and a voracious reader of novels, makes ends meet by transcribing banned fiction for an illegal bookshop called Five Willows. Of all the authors she transcribes, her favorite is Black Lotus, a mysterious and popular writer whose name, gender and origins are all hidden.

Haewon nurses a secret of her own, secretly corresponding with the elusive author using the pseudonym “Magpie.” In their letters, they discuss everything from the technicalities of writing and transcription to their deepest thoughts and feelings.

Yu Seojun, the son of an affluent nobleman, has been drilled since a young age on his duty as the next generation of his family line. These familial expectations ensured that he was carefully moulded by the best tutors , studying the classical texts in preparation for the civil service exam that would mark the first step on his path toward the highest echelons of power.

To the outside world, Seojun is a rigid follower of the rules and well-versed in classical texts. As the son of one of King Jeongjo’s closest advisers, Seojun is vocal in his support of the king’s initiatives, most notably the Munche Banjeong. At the same time, he has a stack of letters from Magpie locked away in a chest, sitting next to the unfinished latest instalment of his work as Black Lotus.

When a chance encounter brings Haewon and Seojun face to face for the first time, the hate is instantaneous. Their animosity only deepens with each meeting, until unexpectedly, one of the pair recognizes the other as their closest friend and correspondent. As the king’s crackdown intensifies and Five Willows, their literary sanctuary, is threatened, the two must preserve what they care for the most while overcoming their secret identities, class differences and societal pressure.

June Hur has spoken openly about “Behind Five Willows” as a creative homage to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” and the story of Haewon and Seojun checks all the boxes. An obscenely wealthy male lead whose social status far outstrips that of the respectable but impoverished female lead? Check. A gentle elder sister, beautiful and well-liked by all, and an uncontrollable younger sister who nearly brings the whole family to ruin? Check. Rigidity and arrogance butting heads with intelligence and stubbornness? Check, and check again.

Hur adds urgency to the plot, ratcheting up the narrative speed from that of a calm countryside classic to the pace of a K-drama. An element of mystery is created when incriminating evidence of Black Lotus’ identity is stolen and the tension in the protagonists not knowing each other's secret identity. Throughout the book, the fear of discovery is a constant, as the authorities get closer to uncovering the real identity of Black Lotus.

Hur’s blend of a familiar plot, popular tropes and thorough historical research makes reading "Behind Five Willows" feel like sipping a classic cocktail with a twist. Jane Austen fans will delight in discovering the milestones of the novel presented almost exactly as they were, signaling each turning in the story. At the same time, the added layers bring a splash of flavor and small surprises.

"Behind Five Willows" is available through dbbooks.co.kr.

Hur is currently in Korea to care for her father, who was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. To cover hospital stay expenses, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

Faye Leung runs @the_bibliocracy, an Instagram account dedicated to singling out reads for savoring. She regularly posts book reviews and recommendations, and has a particular fondness for Korean literature.