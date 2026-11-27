What do you see when you look at an everyday object from every angle — or, in Korean, "yomo jomo"?

Seulgi Lee, a Paris-based artist who turns Korean proverbs, folk songs and artisans’ techniques into playful sculptures, installations and sound works, poses that question in her first solo show at a public art museum in Korea.

“YOMO JOMO Seulgi Lee” opened Thursday at the Seoul Museum of Art's (SeMA) main Seosomun branch and runs through Feb. 28.

Lee, born in 1972, has lived in France since 1992 and was selected the 2020 Korea Artist Prize winner. The show brings together more than 70 works, including nine new pieces commissioned by SeMA and serial projects dating to the late 1990s.

Lee names her shows around the world in Korean, drawn to the language’s onomatopoeia and mimetic words, which often repeat a syllable in a playful rhythm.

This year’s Bordeaux show, “GORU GORU,” uses a word meaning “evenly” or “equally.” It echoes the name of the Garonne River, which flows through the city, and Lee said its rounded sound reminded her of water gurgling along. Her Swiss show, “HEUMUL HEUMUL,” is a word that describes something limp or melting.

Next spring’s show near Paris is “DURU DURU,” a word meaning “all around” or “to everyone alike.” She said she chose it because Ivry-sur-Seine has long had communist mayors, and she wanted it to suggest equality at a time when inequality is widening in Europe.

The Seoul title, “YOMO JOMO,” means “in every aspect and detail.” Its bouncy, paired syllables ring slightly Japanese to Lee’s ear after a six-month residency in Japan.

Asked how she would explain it to non-Koreans, she offered “observing carefully from every side” and “cute, small and charming.” Curator Lee Seung-ah said the title came from the artist’s belief that “if you look at things yomo jomo, the answer is already there.”

During a press walkthrough Wednesday, Lee flipped open a small notebook she had carried throughout the event and held up a page crammed with Korean words she likes and read some of them aloud, grinning.

“Sometimes words come to mind that make me laugh,” she said. Her list included “mikkeul-mikkeul” (slippery) and “mongle-mongle” (soft and fluffy). “Aren’t they so much fun? Every country has words that are truly impossible to translate," she said.

Lee said the habit comes from life abroad.

“I’m based in France and I’m a bad daughter who rarely calls my parents,” she said with a laugh. “But sometimes really funny Korean words pop into my head.”

The playfulness in her works hides a serious concern. Lee seeks out artisans at home and abroad, from a master quilter in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, to a women’s basket-weaving community in Mexico and craftsmen of traditional wooden latticework and dancheong, the colorful painting on Korean wooden architecture.

In an age when artificial intelligence has seeped into daily life, she is drawn to knowledge that internet searches cannot supply.

“No matter how many videos you watch, there’s a lot you can’t understand unless you see it in person,” she said, recalling a visit to a traditional weaving workshop. There she found tools and methods she had never come across online.

She also noted that a sense of community survives among artisans, who work together, share skills and trade stories. Lee herself enjoys making things by hand, saying it lets her “put aside complicated thoughts” and take pleasure in what her hands have made.

Her best-known series, “Blanket Project: U” (2014-), turns Korean proverbs into geometric quilting patterns stitched by Cho Sung-youn, a master quilter in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. For example, in “U: A Rat Pretending to Be Dead” (2020), which in Korean means "to stay really calm," lines form a mouse lying flat on the floor.

Lee said she calls her works "blankets that speak to you" because they carry stories a community has shared. She also described Cho's line-by-line stitching as being like “monks practicing Buddhism,” expressing respect for the artisan.

“SLOW WATER” (2021) is an 11-meter-wide wooden lattice, painted in traditional dancheong colors and hung from the ceiling. The curator said it shifts the vertical lattice of traditional architecture to a horizontal plane. Walking beneath it, she said, feels like looking up at shimmering light from underwater.

The new mural “LELELE” (2026) winds for about 157 meters along the gallery walls. Lee said she drew it like old telephone cords or “the scribbles babies make when learning to write.” The navy lines start bold and fast, then grow slower and looser. “I’m not good at explaining,” she said. “Please read it however you like.”

The new foundation “A LA CLAIRE FONTAINE” (2026) is named after an old French children's song and offers a place for visitors to rest and make wishes amid wars around the world.

“YOMO JOMO Seulgi Lee” runs through Feb. 28.