In an age of endless scrolling and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated text, why does reading still matter?

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), Korea, poses that question in "Ways of Reading," which opens on Friday at its Seoul branch. The exhibition retells the history of Korean graphic design and publishing since the 1970s through the everyday act of reading.

The show will run through April 11 next year, featuring about 500 works and materials by roughly 40 teams.

"Amid the flood of images that envelops us, this exhibition asks why reading remains valid," MMCA Director Ki Hye-kyung said during a press preview Thursday.

She noted that the ongoing "text-hip" trend, in which young people share passages from books and images of themselves reading on social media, is itself "another facet of image culture built on reading."

Curator Woo Hyun-jung said reading may seem immaterial, but it is a structure built from readers, letters, pages and the technology behind them. "What we read is not only text," she said. "It passes through an order of many things, and it can even be a political act."

Woo chose the 1970s because the concept of the art director emerged in Korea at the time. Designers began working as creators with their own point of view, which she called a turning point for the museum to examine.

The exhibition has three chapters. The first part, "Paper to Pixel" follows the 1970s and 1980s, when phototypesetting, offset printing and color separation spread.

Among its highlights are ink-on-paper original drawings by designer Choi Jung-ho. Each was drawn on grid paper about 5 centimeters square. Woo noted that a single Hangeul typeface needed at least 2,400 characters, because the proportions change depending on whether a syllable has a final consonant.

Another is the Ahn Sang-soo typeface, released in 1985. Ahn, a typographer and designer, developed the typeface with architectural CAD software because no font-design programs existed at the time and broke from the convention of confining Hangeul to a square block, giving each character its own shape and rhythm.

The second chapter, "When Pixel Met Paper Again," examines the changes that computers and the internet brought after the 1990s.

The Macintosh and digital editing software moved designers’ workbenches from paper to screen, while search boxes and hyperlinks gave readers a substitute for tables of contents and indexes.

Among them is type designer Noh Eun-you’s “Climate Crisis Font,” a Korean-script version of a variable font that Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat created.

On a computer screen, the Korean phrase “Will we still be able to read this sentence in the future?” is set in that font, with letters thinning out like a glacier melting over the years.

The last chapter, “Beside Reading” expands the subjects and senses of reading.

Kang E-roon’s new work “Thank You” (2026) draws on more than 70,000 messages that AI agents reportedly exchanged during an OpenAI security test, and the artist found that the machines, left to talk among themselves, thanked one another again and again.

Park Go-eun’s new work “1/n page” revives the voices of women designers published in design magazines from 1977 and 2020s. Curator Woo acknowledged that, as in art history, most of the designers in the show are men, an imbalance she attributed to “the power of records.”

The museum also displays several editions of magazines, newspapers and books, including the debut of horizontal-text newspapers, the three-column layouts of 1970s and 1980s magazines and experimental typographic book covers that show how Korean printing design shifted alongside changes in typesetting technology.

Alongside them are the tools and machines that produced such changes, including typewriters, a phototypesetter with its grid plate of tiny characters, word processors, paste-up boards and vintage Macintosh computers.

“Ways of Reading” runs through April 11, 2027.