An architect known for exploring how digital technology, nature and human behavior can reshape cities will lead Seoul’s next international architecture biennale, bringing a distinctly technology-driven perspective to one of the capital’s major cultural events.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it had appointed Italian architect and urban researcher Carlo Ratti as artistic director of the sixth Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, scheduled for 2027.

Ratti is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Politecnico di Milano, where his work examines the relationship between architecture, urban planning, engineering and digital technology.

He also directs MIT’s Senseable City Lab and co-founded CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, an architecture and design practice established in 2002.

His research uses urban data and sensor technologies to examine changes in transportation, the environment and public spaces, with the aim of understanding how cities can adapt to changing conditions.

Recent projects include the Essential torch for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, AquaPraça, a floating cultural plaza created for the 2025 U.N. climate summit in Belém, Brazil, and CapitaSpring, a Singapore skyscraper designed jointly by CRA and Bjarke Ingels Group.

Ratti previously served as curator of the Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture in 2019 and artistic director of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition at the 2025 Venice Biennale.

The Seoul Biennale, first held in 2017, brings together architects, experts and residents every two years to discuss the future of cities and the role of architecture.

The 2025 edition, led by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, explored the theme “Radically More Human,” examining architecture’s influence on everyday life and human emotions.

Seoul plans to announce the theme and initial program for the 2027 edition at an event scheduled for Dec. 8 at Seoul City Hall.

Ratti said he was pleased to take on the role, describing Seoul as an especially promising place to explore new possibilities for public participation and urban curation through artificial intelligence.

"Seoul may be one of the best places in the world to explore new possibilities for citizen participation and urban curation through artificial intelligence," Ratti said.

"I will introduce the experts who will join us at the upcoming pre-biennale, and there will be some surprises, including the fact that the architecture curator is not a human being."

Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the biennale would bring international expertise to Seoul and encourage residents to help shape the future of urban life.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



