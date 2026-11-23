In southern Seoul’s Seocho District, a unique cultural corridor awaits travelers — one where grand Western symphonies meet the deep, resonant rhythms of traditional Korean music. Anchored by the Seoul Arts Center (SAC), the beating heart of Korea’s performing arts, and the neighboring National Gugak Center, the home of traditional Korean music, this district is rapidly positioning itself as a must-visit hub for international cultural tourists.

On Thursday, the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) held a backstage tour to showcase the area's potential as a high-end tourism product. Joined by inbound travel agencies from the Seoul Arts Tourism Alliance, foreign influencers from the Global Seoul Mates and members of the media, the tour explored how SAC and its surrounding landmarks can be woven into an immersive, stay-type arts itinerary.

Exclusive backstage access

While SAC has long been celebrated for its world-class performances, the tour highlighted its strongest draw for international visitors: exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Through close collaboration between STO and SAC, participants experienced rare backstage tours of two flagship venues — the CJ Towol Theater and the Concert Hall.

CJ Towol Theater

“Right now, you’re looking at the stage bare-faced, without any makeup on,” Yang Woo-je, director of the Performing Arts Programming Department at the SAC, said as he gestured toward the set of Tennessee Williams’ "The Glass Menagerie." “Once the show starts, the house goes dark, the stage lights come up and it completely transforms.” Attendees were invited behind the scenes of the 1,004-seat venue, an intimate space where no seat is more than 20 meters from the stage.

“This theater sees more international visitors lately — some even come back to see the same show multiple times,” another SAC official added, highlighting the venue's appeal for plays and musicals. “Many of them come to see familiar faces they recognize from Korean TV. Even with the language barrier, getting to watch those actors perform live and up close for hours is a massive draw.”

The Concert Hall

The tour moved on to the Concert Hall, the center’s dedicated venue for classical music. Addressing a common hurdle for international travelers — tight evening schedules and late-night transit — the tour spotlighted SAC’s signature matinee series "SAC 11AM Concert."

Even on a weekday morning, the hall was bustling with classical music enthusiasts, and several international families could be spotted among the near-capacity crowd.

The 100-minute program offers classical music lovers a relaxed daytime opportunity to enjoy world-class performances. The November edition featured accomplished young conductor Chung Han-gyul leading the Gangnam Symphony Orchestra, joined by pianist Roh Hyun-jin — winner of the 2025 Paderewski International Piano Competition — and trumpeter Jung Tae-jin, along with engaging commentary by actor Kang Suk-woo.

"This was my first time on a backstage tour. Since we use a lot of music when making films, today's performance was especially fascinating," said Nguyen Phuong Linh, a Vietnamese student majoring in Broadcasting and Film at the Korea National University of Arts in Korea.

She recalled wanting to study abroad in Korea because of its advanced media industry.

"Korean dramas and films are very popular in Vietnam, and to me, movies feel like a condensed reflection of Korean values and worldviews. I used to envy my Korean classmates for having such easy access to various art performances and rich cultural experiences. Taking this tour made me realize that Korea's current cultural strength stems from places like this," she said.

Nguyen Bao Thi Uyen, another university student studying in Korea, also shared her impressions. "I watched the performance with complete focus. Every single moment held my attention, and I could tell how meticulously all the artists had prepared. Seeing all the orchestra members come together to create such harmony was truly impressive."

The tour then continued to the backstage of the Concert Hall, the highlight for classical music enthusiasts.

"The people who visit this place are true lovers of classical music," noted stage director Kwon Kyu-wan — who has worked at SAC since 1987 — as he led the group through the iconic venue. "From the planning and design stages, the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall took a completely different path from conventional multipurpose auditoriums." Upon its opening in 1988, it became Korea's first hall built in the "vineyard" style, where terraced seating surrounds the stage to optimize natural acoustics.

Featuring 2,500 seats, the Concert Hall boasts a stage capable of accommodating an orchestra of up to 100 musicians.

"While the Towol Theater was designed to minimize reverberation so actors' lines can be heard clearly during plays, a concert hall needs a richer, fuller sound rather than strict vocal clarity, so its reverberation time is a bit longer," Kwon explained. "What do you think musicians do first when they walk into a great concert hall? They clap their hands."

"The beauty of this Concert Hall is that there are no acoustic reflectors — the entire space itself acts as one," he added. "If you look up at the ceiling, you'll see it is designed like rolling waves."

Participants also caught a glimpse of the climate-controlled vault housing four world-class concert grand pianos, maintained by master piano tuner Lee Jong-yeol, Korea’s first designated master craftsman in piano tuning.

Having begun his career at age 18, the 88-year-old artisan shared a warm smile and remarked proudly, "I will continue working here for as long as the Seoul Arts Center wants me to."

Inside the Concert Hall’s piano storage room, a total of four concert grands are kept. "This is a Steinway & Sons piano, which was recently played by Lim Yunchan, Cho Seong-jin and Kim Sun-wook," Lee explained. "We purchased it for 380 million won, and buying a new one today would cost around 550 million won."

He went on to describe the selection process: "Pianists test the instruments during rehearsals and preconcert checks before choosing the one they will play that day. For a solo recital, they don't necessarily need a massive volume. However, when performing a concerto with an orchestra, the piano has to cut through the orchestral sound, so they tend to pick a different instrument with a brighter, crisper tone."

Shaping future of Seoul arts tourism

Once you have wrapped up the backstage tour, the National Gugak Center's Gugak Museum is just steps away, housing over 6,800 traditional music artifacts. Admission to the museum is free. International visitors can pair a free Saturday English-guided exhibition tour with the Saturday Gugak Concert at Umyeondang Hall.

To maximize its appeal as a full-day or half-day tourism course, the SAC seamlessly connects with neighboring cultural, natural and culinary attractions.

Adjacent to the National Gugak Center, a gentle wooden deck path called the Mount Umyeon Barrier-Free Forest Trail offers an accessible, scenic one-hour walk suitable for all ages, strollers and wheelchairs. Tourists can also visit Yangjaecheon Cafe Street, a short trip away near Yangjae Station. This vibrant neighborhood features boutique cafes, restaurants, the open-air Salon de Garden and scenic riverside walking paths designated as Seoul Future Heritage.

The backstage tour demonstrated the strong potential of moving beyond standard ticketed performances to offer behind-the-scenes production experiences, with officials adding that the organization will review ways to develop marketable arts tourism products in partnership with inbound travel agencies.

STO's new chief, Kim Byung-min, echoed this commitment during the tour.

“Centered around the Seoul Arts Center and the National Gugak Center, Seocho is a district rich in arts tourism resources where visitors can experience both performing and traditional arts,” he said. “As it is the foundation's role to generate new travel demand by connecting these assets with tourism products, we will take the lead in elevating arts tourism into one of Seoul's flagship tourism attractions.”

By uniting backstage exclusivity, accessible daytime performances, traditional Korean heritage and urban nature trails, the Seoul Arts Center is poised to become a cornerstone of Seoul’s next-generation luxury cultural tourism.