The international touring production of “Cats” will visit eight Korean cities beginning in December, bringing a 29-member cast whose performances combine singing with the demanding physical work of transforming into felines.

The tour opens at Daegu’s Keimyung Art Center on Dec. 18 and continues through April 11, 2027, concluding at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul, according to a press release announcing the cast and itinerary, Monday.

The principal performers have traveled with the production since its South African opening in December 2025, followed by the musical’s Mumbai premiere and engagements in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Cindy-Ann Abrahams will play Grizabella, the faded glamour cat. A semifinalist on “South Africa’s Got Talent” in 2013, Abrahams won a best actress honor at the Cape Town Theatre Awards for the role, according to the release.

Dylan Janse van Rensburg will portray the rebellious Rum Tum Tugger. His previous musical theater credits include Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and Melchior in “Spring Awakening.”

British-based dancer Mukeni Nel returns as Mr. Mistoffelees after appearing in the international tour and Taiwan performances. His credits include the 30th-anniversary world tour of Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake” and a Rolling Stones music video.

Other cast members include King B as Old Deuteronomy, Che-jean Jupp as Munkustrap, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik as Victoria and Logan Timbre as Skimbleshanks.

Gillian Lynne’s choreography draws on ballet, jazz, tap and acrobatics, requiring performers to combine musical expression with supple movements and powerful jumps. Cast members train in feline movement and learn to apply their own character makeup.

Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical follows cats gathering for the annual Jellicle Ball.

Beyond the choreography and music, the production features encounters between performers and audiences as cats appear around the stage and auditorium during the opening and intermission.

After its Daegu run ends Jan. 3, the production will visit Gwangju from Jan. 8–10; Gyeongju from Jan. 15–17; Pyeongtaek from Jan. 22–24; and Seongnam from Jan. 29–31.

It then moves to Busan’s Dream Theatre from Feb. 5–21 and Sejong Arts Center from Feb. 26 to March 21 before its final engagement at the Sejong Center’s Grand Theater from March 26 to April 11.

Further information on performances and ticket reservations will be available through the production’s official social media channels and ticketing platforms.