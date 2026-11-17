SINGAPORE — Just across from a container terminal where ships piled high with cargo line at the waterfront, a former port warehouse in Singapore now draws visitors who come not for freight, but for contemporary art.

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, a logistics hub that once served the neighboring Keppel Terminal, has in recent years become one of the city-state's liveliest art clusters, anchored by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) since 2022.

During a recent visit, SAM was showing "Maria Taniguchi: Afterimage," the first Singapore museum exhibition devoted to the Filipino artist known for her monochrome "brick paintings," alongside "SAMCollection: The Present is Unstable," a rotating display of the museum's collection that runs through July 18, 2027.

The pairing of container ships and contemporary art may seem incongruous at first, but given the enthusiasm with which Singapore and its National Arts Council (NAC) have woven art into the fabric of the city, the combination hardly feels out of place here.

The distripark is one of many buildings across Singapore that have traded their original purpose for a second life in the arts.

During next year's Singapore Art Week (SAW), which is scheduled to run Jan. 21-31, the former warehouse will serve as one of the key venues and The Korea Times toured several of these spaces at the invitation of the NAC.

Singapore Tyler Print Institute

Along the Singapore River, Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) occupies a restored warehouse that now houses both a gallery and a printmaking workshop.

Its gallery is currently showing "The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet to Come)," an exhibition by Korean artist Yoo Hyun-mi that runs through Dec. 12 and draws on her residencies at STPI over the past three years.

Below the gallery lies a workshop filled with large-scale equipment that artists can use for their projects, while living quarters on site allow visiting artists to stay during their residencies, with Yoo and fellow Korean artist Suh Do-ho among those who have done so.

Artists move freely between the spaces as they work, and visitors walking through can step into rooms where art is actually being made, an experience that conventional galleries rarely offer.

During SAW 2027, STPI will present "The Print Show & Symposium 2027: Cosmos & Constellations," with the exhibition running at STPI from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13 and the symposium taking place Jan. 22-23 at the School Hall of New Bahru.

Gillman Barracks

Off Alexandra Road, Gillman Barracks was built in the mid-1930s as a British military garrison for servicemen and their families. Its colonial-era blocks reopened in 2012 as a contemporary art cluster and now house international galleries, restaurants and the Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore.

Visitors can wander between independent galleries showcasing works by local and international artists, then take a break at one of its restaurants or bars. The precinct also hosts special events such as Art After Dark, when exhibitions, music and food pop-ups bring the historic compound to life.

For SAW 2027, the enclave will host Gather at Gillman, featuring exhibitions in shipping containers, giant inflatables and a community crochet project spread across the precinct.

The barracks will retain its current form for a few more years until the the government's housing project takes off. Singapore's Housing and Development Board unveiled plans in July to eventually turn the site into a residential estate of public and private homes.

New Bahru

In the River Valley neighborhood, New Bahru occupies the former campus of Nan Chiau High School, which relocated to Sengkang in 2000 after decades at the site. The Lo & Behold Group, a hospitality group, relaunched the site as a lifestyle and creative hub in 2024, and it now counts 62 brands, along with a restored 1960s textile factory and a refurbished school hall.

On a Saturday morning, the multistory open corridors of its facade were the only clear sign of the building's past, as the restaurants, fashion labels, food court and supermarket inside gave it the feel of a shopping mall.

Art nonetheless finds its way in. The School Hall hosted the Tanoto Art Foundation's inaugural exhibition during SAW 2026 and will host STPI's symposium in January, bringing art to shoppers and diners who may not have come looking for it.

This makes the destination an appealing stop for travelers seeking a more contemporary, creative side of Singapore.

Smaller conversions carry the same idea on a more intimate scale. In Geylang, a pair of shophouses, the narrow shop-and-home buildings that line many of Singapore's older streets, serves as a temporary home for DECK, a nonprofit photography art center that was holding a photography exhibition at the time of the visit.

At Telok Kurau Studios, an NAC artist housing project in a former primary school building, visitors could watch 88-year-old Teo Eng Seng, a recipient of the Cultural Medallion, Singapore's highest arts honor, at work.

What sets Singapore apart is how systematically the state has made room for art, a push rooted in the city-state's scarcity of land.

Recognizing how limited and costly land is, the government began setting aside old buildings for artists in 1985 through what became the Arts Housing Scheme, and expanded that support with a Framework for Arts Spaces in 2010.

The state has often laid the groundwork, as with Gillman Barracks, which was refurbished by government developer JTC. Commercial operators run many of the other spaces, among them Mapletree, a real estate firm wholly owned by state investor Temasek, and Lo & Behold.

For the NAC, the buildings themselves are part of the draw.

"Part of the appeal of these repurposed spaces is that they bring together the old and the new," said Tay Tong, director of visual arts at the NAC's Arts Ecosystem Group.

"Each has its own history, character and sense of place, which can inspire artists and add another dimension to how their works are experienced. Art presented in a former industrial building, for instance, can feel quite different from one encountered in a conventional gallery."

Art beyond museums

That thinking runs through SAW 2027, the 15th edition of the NAC's annual visual arts season, which will present more than 100 events across the city with a spotlight on Southeast Asian art as Singapore takes on the ASEAN chairmanship in the bloc's 60th anniversary year.

"In Singapore, the arts are not confined to galleries and museums. They can be found in community spaces, along everyday commuting routes and in former civic, historic and industrial buildings that have been given a new lease of life," Tay said.

"We also believe that art should be part of everyday life, rather than something people have to make a special trip to seek out. This is why Singapore Art Week takes art beyond traditional venues and into public spaces and residential neighborhoods."

That approach was evident across the spaces visited, in keeping with the festival's tagline, "Art Takes Over."

"The setting changes the encounter," Tay said. "In a gallery, people generally come with the intention of viewing art. In a neighborhood or public space, they may stumble upon it unexpectedly, engage with it out of curiosity, or experience it together with family, friends and neighbors."

He added, "These encounters can make art feel more immediate, accessible and connected to people's lives. Ultimately, we want people to feel that art belongs to everyone, and that there are many different ways to experience and appreciate it."