Korean singer-turned veteran musical actor Ivy has played Roxie Hart, the chorus girl who would kill for fame, nearly 600 times in Korea, but performing in New York reminded her of what it feels like to desperately chase a dream.

Ivy came back this fall from a Broadway run in "Chicago." She spoke Wednesday at an online press event for the musical's new Korean season, in which she returns as Roxie, opening Dec. 5 at LG Arts Center Seoul.

Producer Seensee Company streamed the event live on its YouTube channel from the show's rehearsal room, where the principal cast performed scenes and shared the making of the production. Veteran musical star Choi Jung-won opened with "All That Jazz," followed by Park Gun-hyung's "All I Care About" and Ivy's "Roxie," among other numbers.

Members of the New York creative team also attended, including director Tania Nardini, choreographer Gary Chryst and music supervisor Rob Bowman.

Ivy first took on Roxie in 2012 and logged 592 performances in Korean productions through 2024, the most of any actor in the role here. In August and September, she played 24 performances at the Ambassador Theatre in New York, becoming the first Korea-based actor to lead a Broadway production.

When asked how the cast's former pop stars relate to Roxie's craving for the spotlight, Ivy said Broadway had brought back something she had let slip away.

"I'd forgotten that feeling and lived without it, and then I felt it again on Broadway," she said. "Wanting to get through every show without a single mistake reminded me of the passion I had chasing my dreams as a kid. Having a dream made me feel like I was back in my 20s."

She added that performing the show in its original language helped her grasp its nuances, and that she plans to bring everything she learned in New York to the stage this season.

Set in 1920s Chicago, the musical follows Roxie and vaudeville star Velma Kelly, two murder suspects who turn their trials into a path to fame, skewering sensationalist media and a justice system swayed by money. First staged in Korea in 2000, the production also marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Broadway revival on which it is based.

Ivy shares the role with Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, who is back for her third season, and newcomer Kim Su-ha. Tiffany recalled being told over her first two seasons that she was the "most innocent" Roxie to date.

"And that innocence is the scariest thing of all," she said.

Choi, Yoon Gong-ju and Lina play Velma, while Park and musical theater actor Enoch alternate as slick lawyer Billy Flynn. Choi said she has never given the same performance twice.

"That's why it's thrilling every time, and a burden every time," she said. She credited the show's equal demands on dancing, singing and acting with keeping her healthy as she nears 60.

For the newcomers, the hardest part has been the show's famously bare staging. Enoch said he was stunned to find that the musical, with minimal sets and nowhere to hide, tells its story almost entirely through the actors' energy.

Lina said the clean, simple-looking choreography had fooled her as an audience member.

"Putting out energy while still holding back is harder than anything, and it really drains your stamina," she said. "I fall apart every day and get it back together."

Park, returning as Billy, said he had erased every path he knew in order to find the character anew, and promised to show audiences "what a truly cool man is."

Asked to name her character's charm, Ivy hesitated before landing on an answer.

"People say my eyes already look as crazed as Roxie's," she said with a laugh. "My charm is that I was crazy to begin with."

"Chicago" runs through March 14 at the theater's LG Signature Hall.



