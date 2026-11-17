One of Marc Chagall’s famous works depicting lovers floating above rooftops and animals defying gravity has long captivated Korean audiences.

That work, "Bride and Groom with Eiffel Tower" is in Seoul for a new exhibition, “Chagall, Ever Crossing,” which is scheduled to open on Nov. 24 at Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Seoul.

As one of the most beloved non-Korean artists in the country, this isn't Chagall's first exhibition in Korea. However, this latest exhibition is expected to be different as visitors will be invited to look beyond the familiar image of the painter of love and fantasy — and consider the turbulent history beneath his luminous colors.

The exhibition brings together 65 original works, including 57 paintings and eight sculptures and ceramics from the French institution’s collection. Of the 65 works, 61 will be on display in Korea for the first time.

Xavier Rey, director of the National Museum of Modern Art at the Centre Pompidou, said the Seoul exhibition is a rare opportunity to see so many of the artist's works together, even in France, where the Centre Pompidou's Chagall collection is dispersed across the country.

The exhibition traces nearly seven decades of experimentation across six sections, placing Chagall’s work within the artistic innovations and upheavals of the 20th century.

Chagall needs little introduction for Koreans.

A 2012 survey by the Kim Daljin Art Research and Consulting Institute ranked him second only to Pablo Picasso among overseas artists with the most solo exhibitions in Korea between 1950 and 2010. His 2004 exhibitions in Seoul and Busan drew almost 700,000 visitors.

Yet, familiarity doesn't necessarily mean his works are well understood.

“We wanted to highlight Chagall’s experimental side — an artist who responded to the realities of war and exile and explored different media and spaces beyond the boundaries of painting,” Park Ji-hyung, a curator at Centre Pompidou Hanwha, said during a press preview on Tuesday.

But this familiarity has often centered on romance and fantasy rather than his place in modern art.

“Chagall was not simply a painter, but an artist who pursued a true synthesis of the arts,” said Angela Lampe, the Centre Pompidou’s chief curator of modern collections.

The exhibition’s six sections connect that ambition to a life repeatedly disrupted by history.

Born into a Jewish community in Vitebsk, in present-day Belarus, in 1887, Chagall moved to Paris in 1911. Encounters with Cubism and experiments in color transformed his painting, but memories of home remained central.

In “Double Portrait With a Glass of Wine” (1917-18), he balances atop his wife Bella’s shoulders, raising a glass as they float above their village. The airborne couple celebrates marriage and family while overturning conventional proportions and spatial order.

Such buoyancy grew more precarious as Europe descended into violence.

After experiencing World War I and the Russian Revolution, Chagall returned to France in 1923. He fled Nazi persecution for the United States in 1941. Images of crucifixion, refugees and devastated villages gave his familiar motifs darker meanings.

“His work during this period was marked by the pain of uprooting and loss,” Lampe said.

“War” (1943), depicting fleeing villagers and bodies in a snow-covered landscape, reconnects Chagall with Korea. The artist personally selected it for his first special exhibition in Korea in 1971, seeing a resonance with the country’s history. It returns after about 55 years.

Bella’s sudden death in 1944 brought another rupture. Love remained central to his imagery, but now coexisted with mourning and exile.

After returning to France in 1948, Chagall found fresh possibilities in the Mediterranean light and expanded into three-dimensional work.

“Ceramics was his first approach to sculpture,” Lampe said, explaining that clay allowed him to bring color and form together.

In “Fantastic Animal” (1952), figures and an elongated creature merge into a three-dimensional form, offering different motifs as viewers move around it.

Reproduced stained glass and a floor projection of his Paris Opera ceiling extend that exploration into light, music and architectural space.

The exhibition culminates in “The Fall of Icarus,” where a winged figure plunges toward a village through a pearly sky.

The exhibition runs through March 28.