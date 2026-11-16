What makes a work of art authentic and who determines its value? Does a fake piece of art change how people feel about it?

“Rohtko,” a play inspired by a multimillion-dollar art forgery scandal that rattled the art world in 2009, brought those increasingly resonant questions to its Korean premiere, drawing enthusiastic theatergoers.

Polish director Lukasz Twarkowski’s multimedia production arrived at LG Arts Center in Seoul for its Nov. 13-15 Korean premiere, four years after its European debut. Winner of five Latvian theater awards and Italy’s Ubu Award for best foreign production, it brought considerable European acclaim to an eagerly anticipated Seoul audience.

The sheer scale of the production’s inventive mise-en-scene clearly impressed many Korean theatergoers.

Its visual spectacle was undeniable. Glass windows, an aquarium and dining tables formed a convincing Chinese restaurant in New York, divided into near-symmetrical halves, with red neon signs announcing the production’s theme of originals and copies.

Cameras glided between performers with nearly choreographic precision, transmitting real-time images onto enormous screens. Live action and its cinematic double sometimes coincided, sometimes diverged, making audiences confused about what is real and what is not. Thunderous techno bass turned spectatorship into a bodily experience, an unusual experience for most Korean viewers.

Twarkowski explained the mechanism on Wednesday at the Seoul press conference: Viewers can see how images are manufactured, yet “what you see on the screen is more real” than the action unfolding before their eyes.

Yet the production became less persuasive for the Korean viewers when its philosophical reach broadened.

Twarkowski said his interest in the forgery scandal took a philosophical turn through Korean-born thinker Han Byung-chul’s book “Shanzhai: Deconstruction in Chinese,” which explores imitation as a process of transformation and reinvention rather than an inferior substitute for an original. The director said Han interested him for showing “different ways of seeing the world,” including the possibility that “a copy might equal or surpass an original” and that perspective helped shape the production’s central question.

Onstage, however, the distribution of voice seemed to remain uneven.

Western artists, dealers, actors and journalists repeatedly debate artistic value. Two Chinese restaurant workers contribute brief exchanges suggesting an alternative understanding of originality, but receive little comparable individuality.

The problem is not simply their limited dialogue. Their desires, contradictions and reasons for speaking remain indistinct. Chinese thought supplies an intellectual framework, while Chinese people risk becoming part of the furnishing.

The ending sharpens that discomfort. As the restaurant becomes a white-walled gallery, the workers become human-sized teddy bears on display. This may expose labor’s commodification, but after granting these characters so little agency, the image risks repeating the objectification it might intend to criticize.

The production's duration created another difficulty.

Conversations about what constitutes art, where its values come from and who has the authority to determine it unfolded at length, but did not consistently develop beyond their initial propositions. Repeated hesitations and prolonged pauses did not always seem to draw out complexities they meant to convey.

Twarkowski defended time as an essential theatrical tool, allowing audiences’ senses to absorb a dreamlike experience, saying “you cannot rush it.”

But slowness needs rhythm, and the Korean subtitles sometimes disrupted rather than sustained it.

The occasional delayed appearance made dialogue difficult to follow and made waiting logistical rather than contemplative. The oversized lettering, in what looked like a default typeface, also felt closer to an unformatted presentation than text designed to accompany a theatrical performance. Visually intrusive and unfamiliar in its presentation, it raised questions about how carefully the Korean-language viewing experience has been considered.

“Rohtko” deserves credit for pursuing an old philosophical problem through an unusually forceful theatrical language. Its combination of bodies, cameras and manufactured realities remain compelling to an artificial intelligence-saturated moment, and led many Korean theatergoers to go watch the play.

Its unresolved question, however, extends beyond originals and copies. Who gets to explain the world, and who remains its backdrop?