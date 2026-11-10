K-ART FOCUS Yeon Jin-yeong challenges conventions of masculinity

Editor’s note This is the seventh in a series spotlighting Korean artists whose distinct creative worlds are coming into focus in the country’s vibrant autumn art season. —ED.

A U.S. military uniform becomes a bathrobe. Combat boots take on the soft, playful look of jelly shoes. A military duffel bag becomes a Birkin-style handbag. A urinal is adorned with colorful beads, as though it, too, needs accessories to stand out. Bathroom mirrors are covered with images of male fashion models drawn from the artist's own Instagram feed.

Inside a former military bathroom and shower at Camp Greaves in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, installation artist Yeon Jin-yeong gives symbols of military masculinity an unexpected makeover. Objects associated with toughness and discipline become pretty, pliable and decorative.

His installation for “DMZ Open Exhibition: Staging” explores and questions Korea’s changing ideals of masculinity, where traditional expectations of toughness, endurance and conformity coexist with a growing pressure for men to refine, display and reinvent their appearance in contemporary Korea.

“When those images of conventionally attractive men keep appearing in my Reels, I start disliking myself,” he said during a recent interview with The Korea Times.

Individuality in uniform

Yeon finds it striking that the feminine styles he was once teased for enjoying are now celebrated in parts of Korea’s fashion and beauty culture: “A man owning or enjoying women’s items is no longer something to be ashamed or to hide, but is instead seen as sophisticated, stylish and cool.”

Yeon does not identify as queer, but recalls being called gay because of his appearance and interests. The word was used to belittle, he said, leaving him embarrassed about qualities he might otherwise have enjoyed at the time.

“I felt I had to hide my femininity so that people wouldn’t look down on me,” he said.

He described his upbringing as following a conventional Korean male path: He served in the military and initially avoided studying art at university. Entering art school in 2017, however, gave him room to express feelings and ideas he had rarely been able to explore.

Yet he remains uneasy with the assumption that a man’s use of fabric or feminine-coded items reveals his sexuality. He recognizes the same tendency in himself when looking at other artists’ works.

Military life revealed another tension. Even in an institution organized around uniformity, the desire to look different and express oneself persisted.

During his service, Yeon noticed fellow soldiers customizing their uniforms. Some wanted to mix older camouflage patterns with newer digital uniforms. Others paid attention to badges or bought accessories outside the base, including cords used to adjust their trouser cuffs.

"In the military, those desires are suppressed and regulated, but people still want to express themselves somehow," he said.

What interested Yeon was not simply resistance to the rules, but the persistence of personal desire within them. Men wearing ostensibly identical clothes continued to find ways to make those clothes their own. The uniforms did not erase individuality; it made subtle differences matter.

Yet the military life also showed him how narrowly men could judge one another. Conversations about service often became competitions over who had endured the most.

“It’s about saying, ‘I endured a harder time, so I’m more of a man,” Yeon said.

Having served as a medic, he found his experience could be dismissed as soon as he named his role. The assumption attached to the assignment mattered more than what he had actually done.

“People judge and accept things based only on what is visible and what has already been defined,” he said.

Against mass production, overconsumption

Yeon is known for working with furniture and other materials to criticize mass production and overconsumption. In "Padded Column," he reconfigures discarded padded garments.

“Because we don’t see them, we don’t even think about their existence,” he said. Their transformation should be striking, he added, while leaving traces of what they once were.

Taking those objects apart also reveals the effort invested in making them, he said. Unpicking a padded garment, for example, makes him conscious of its construction and the labor it took to create it — and reluctant to simply add more things to an already crowded world.

“The thought I have most often is, ‘Why do we make so much?’” he said. That unease draws him toward working with what already exists rather than starting from new materials.

He wants that questioning to guide his practice. Although his use of surplus materials has often brought his work under the heading of upcycling, he considers reuse as means of working rather than a complete explanation of his art.

“I want to make work that is more honest about me and tells my own story,” he said.