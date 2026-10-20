Works by American artist Lynn Hershman Leeson, a pioneer of media art, will be shown in Seoul in her first solo exhibition in Asia, the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) said Tuesday.

Titled "Lynn Hershman Leeson: First Person Plural," the exhibition, which begins Wednesday, will bring together some 200 pieces of her work spanning painting, photography, sculpture and media installation, according to SeMA.

Born in 1941, Leeson is known for experimenting with new technologies, such as video, the internet, artificial intelligence (AI) and genetic engineering, and transforming them into forms of art.

In the 1970s, she carried out a multi-year performance art project in which she lived as Roberta Breitmore, a fictional alter ego she created.

In the 1980s, she showcased the interactive work "Lorna," in which viewers can take part in an artwork by using a remote control to choose the narrative.

The upcoming SeMA exhibition comprises six sections, which allow visitors to explore how born identities are expanded through social relationships, connected through media and network and undergo biological changes through genetic engineering, the museum said.

For the exhibition in Korea, her interactive media artworks originally created in English, such as "Lorna," "Deep Contact" and "Agent Ruby," will be shown in Korean language for the first time.

In an effort to highlight her career not only as a media artist, but also as a filmmaker, special screenings of her feature films, will be held in collaboration with the Seoul Art Cinema.

The exhibition runs at the Seosomun branch of SeMA through Feb. 21.