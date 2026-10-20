In Seoul's Seongbuk-dong, art finds a home in historic spaces

In Seongbuk-dong, a quiet neighborhood tucked beyond Seoul’s centuries-old city wall, traditional houses and secluded gardens have long drawn generations of modern and contemporary Korean artists, poets and architects seeking space to live, work and reflect.

Painters Kim Whan-ki, known for his abstract works, and Lee Jung-seop, best known for his paintings of white oxen, were among them.

So it is fitting, then, that Seongbuk Art Week is taking shape here.

Opening Tuesday, the inaugural art week will turn the neighborhood and surrounding district into an interconnected museum, featuring more than 40 exhibitions and projects. Organized by Seongbuk District, the Seongbuk Cultural Foundation and the Seongbuk Museum of Art, the event will also explore how attachments to places can endure across generations.

Home shared across generations

At Seongbuk Museum of Art, a special exhibition brings together abstract ink painter Suh Se-ok and his son and installation artist Do Ho Suh, through their shared connection to the family’s Seongbuk-dong hanok, or traditional Korean house.

For the elder Suh, who embraced the spirit of Joseon-era literati painters, home was a place for contemplating existence. His son grew up there before pursuing a nomadic life abroad and now explores home as something portable — a living entity layered with time and memory rather than a fixed address.

The exhibition pairs their paintings together with the younger Suh’s new rubbing work tracing the hanok. Running his hands across its surfaces, the younger Suh reawakens memories of his father embedded in the house.

“It feels somewhat moving and very new to me,” Do Ho Suh told reporters during a press preview Monday, describing the father-and-son exhibition as a “prequel” to a larger presentation he hopes to develop with the museum.

While their interests overlap, he cautioned against seeing only continuity between father and son.

“I think it would be right to look at both the similarities and the differences at the same time,” he said.

Time written into wood and stone

At Seongbuk Historical and Cultural Park, sculptor Chung Hyun’s seven The Standing Man sculptures, made between 2015 and 2021, rise beneath Hanyangdoseong, Seoul’s city wall.

First built in 1396, the wall bears traces of successive rebuilding campaigns in its differently sized and colored stones. Chung’s weathered railroad ties carry another history: years spent absorbing passing trains’ weight and vibration.

“The railroad ties themselves are about enduring time,” Chung said, explaining why he chose the site. “They are about enduring hardship.”

The wall’s protective role and the wood’s long endurance, he said, bring the two materials into conversation.

At Seongbuk-dong Byeolseo, a traditional garden created by late-Joseon official and writer Hwang Yun-myeong, Han Sung-pil addresses a more recent wound.

Designated a scenic site in 2020, the garden temporarily opens for the festival. Its Songseokjeong pavilion was partially destroyed by fire in 2025.

Han’s “Songseokjeong: Built of Emptiness” reconstructs its appearance on a protective screen through an ink-and-color painting based on documentary photographs.

“Drawing is building,” the artist said. The image restores the missing pavilion to the landscape while the building awaits restoration.

Searching for ox, finding new meaning

At Simujang, where poet and independence activist Han Yong-un lived from 1933 until his final years, Lee Woo-sung brings contemporary painting into a home associated with literature and resistance.

The house’s name invokes the Buddhist search for a lost ox, a metaphor for seeking enlightenment.

Lee reinterprets that journey in “Searching for the Ox,” while “To Live With a Singing Heart” brings animals and a guitar into the grounds, imagining music accompanying the aspirations preserved there.

“This is an opportunity to revisit Seongbuk’s accumulated historical, cultural and artistic heritage through contemporary art and share the value of its preserved spaces,” Kim Bo-ra, director of Seongbuk Museum of Art, said.

Details on programs and exhibition visits are available here. Seongbuk Art Week runs through Nov. 1.