SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — “Dragon King!” chanted three haenyeo standing shoulder to shoulder on stage, with long ceremonial sleeves dangling from their arms. Their mission: to advise a child in the audience who did not want to study.

Taking turns, they pieced together an impromptu answer as laughter filled the community center in Youngrak-ri, part of Jeju's southern city of Seogwipo on Oct. 14.

Presented by Jeju Comedy Club with support from the Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture, “Utseum Geolgung: Land Folk vs. Sea Folk” turned five haenyeo from the village into comedians for the night. From an 88-year-old veteran to younger divers, the haenyeo took the stage as performers before an audience of around 100 people, including neighbors and overseas visitors.

Behind the stage hung an enlarged photograph of the village’s "bulteok," the rocky seaside gathering place where haenyeo, Jeju’s women divers, traditionally warmed themselves and rested after work.

Hard lives, enduring humor

The idea for the comedy show came from haenyeo Choi Jung-yoon, a former standup comedian and one of the younger divers who began diving two years ago. She said she wanted to make something out of her fellow veteran divers who have a great sense of humor despite decades of hardship.

“Through Jeju’s turbulent history, these women divers worked so hard to earn money and support their families. Yet they are so humorous,” she told The Korea Times after the show. “That always impressed me.”

For Choi, their ability to approach life with humor was as inspiring as their resilience.

“After such a difficult life, you could become bitter and nasty,” she said. “But they showed me that you can live a life full of humor instead.”

Village fishery chief Kim Chang-sik, 70, helped organize the performance by connecting Choi's idea to geolgung, a communal performance tradition in which musicians traveled through villages, bringing residents together through music and entertainment.

A couple of workshops with professional improv comedian Hellena Jang and members of Jeju Comedy Club helped the divers become comfortable with comedy performance on stage.

Participants didn't need to prepare polished routines in advance for the performance. Just a few shared rules and a willingness to play and share their stories were enough.

After tales of underwater encounters with dolphins had the audience laughing on stage, a 70-year-old veteran haenyeo Jwa Bok-hee spoke of her longing for a life unburdened by the hardships she has known. Asked what she had wanted to be other than a haenyeo when she was young, one veteran haenyeo gave an unexpected answer: a bird.

“I wouldn’t want to be human again. Life as a human has been so hard. I’d like to fly around the world, eat delicious food and live that way.”

Small community, changing together

Home to around 600 residents, Youngrak-ri offers one portrait of the haenyeo community, not a template for the whole island.

Jeju's 103 fishing communities differ in membership, rules, resources and catches, Choi explained. Youngrak-ri had eight veteran divers when she joined early last year; four have since retired. Its small size, however, allows an intimacy that larger groups may not share.

After diving, the women prepare simple meals with garden vegetables and eat together, scooping rice from a shared serving.

“Not every haenyeo village eats together like this,” Choi said. “We can because we are so small.”

Hong Bok-nyeo, the village’s 80-year-old haenyeo president who took part in the show, has been diving for 63 years. Taking the stage was unfamiliar territory for Hong and her fellow veterans, but they put their trust in their younger colleagues and joined the show.

Among the unusual performers was Kylie Genter, an American who joined the village's diving community in 2024, later becoming one of Jeju’s few non-Korean haenyeo. Moving easily between Korean and Jeju dialect, Genter traded improvised lines with her fellow divers, bringing the rapport they had built at sea onto the stage.

Even for Genter, who regularly dives alongside the veterans, the unscripted exchange revealed something new. “A lot of times they don’t talk about their ambitions when they were young,” she said. The story was “very surprising to us and very moving.”

For Genter, the achievement was not a polished comic performance but the experience of sharing the stage. “It was satisfying that we could do it together,” she said.

Asked about Choi and Genter, the haenyeo president called them “first-rate haenyeo,” praising their diving and thoughtfulness.

“Just seeing them makes me smile,” Hong said. “They make me feel younger.”

Hong has every confidence in Choi and Genter as haenyeo. Her worry is not their ability or commitment, but whether the sea will sustain them through a lifetime of diving.

Haenyeo harvest shellfish and other seafood while holding their breath without diving gear. Their culture received UNESCO recognition in 2016, marking this year its 10th anniversary. However, aging divers, fewer recruits and declining marine resources due to rising water temperature threaten its continuity.

“There has to be something to catch,” Hong said. “They cannot live just doing what we did yesterday.”

Fishery chief Kim sees younger divers’ initiatives as a source of village vitality.

“It (The comedy show) makes residents and visitors happy, and brings more energy to the village,” he said.

New audiences, new possibilities

While haenyeo's livelihoods remain uncertain, public interest is growing. Jeju Haenyeo Museum recorded 43,838 foreign visitors this year through Aug. 23, up 73 percent from a year earlier, according to the provincial government.

For Colorado visitors Bennett Parnes and Betty Mitchell, who were on their first trip to Korea, the comedy show offered a glimpse of a community sustained by mutual support.

“We felt honored to get invited here for this, and become part of this,” they said.

What struck them was the divers’ concern for one another’s safety and the active role older women continued to play.

“It seems so communal that they support each other,” they said. “In our culture, elderly slow down and aren’t doing much, but here they’re way more active.”

Choi hopes to develop more performances around the village’s stories.

“Visitors could come not only to meet the haenyeo, but also to watch improv performances inspired by their stories," she said. "I’d like to develop that into a village brand. We have a sea of stories to tell.”

Another free show of “Utseum Geolgung: Land Folk vs. Sea Folk” is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.