Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” which reshaped musical theater with its fusion of hip-hop, jazz and R&B, will make its long-awaited Korea debut in December, launching a new world tour with limited engagements in Busan and Seoul.

The musical, produced by S&Co and presented by Clip Service, will run at Dream Theatre in Busan from Dec. 17 this year to Jan. 16, 2027, before moving to the Grand Theater of Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2027.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, the production traces the immigrant’s rise to become a central figure in the early American republic and its financial system.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music and lyrics, weaving 46 songs into a score that combines contemporary musical styles with Broadway traditions to tell a story of ambition, political rivalry and revolution.

Since its Broadway premiere at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in August 2015, “Hamilton” has earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11, including the best musical, and received a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award, among other honors.

Its cast recording became the first Broadway cast album to receive diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, recognizing sales of more than 10 million units, and remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 500 weeks, according to the production announcement.

The international production features a creative team led by director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

The Korea engagement marks a milestone for local audiences, who have long traveled to Broadway to see the show, widely regarded as one of theater’s most sought-after tickets.

“Hamilton is currently the most eagerly anticipated musical around the world. Being able to bring Hamilton’s Korean production — once thought impossible — to life as a World Tour production that fully delivers the work’s energy and true essence is a thrilling moment, not only as a producer but also as an audience member who has been waiting for this show,” said Korean producer and CEO Shin Dong-won.

Organizers said cast details and ticket-sale dates will be announced later.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.