INCHEON — An elephant without a trunk invites visitors to learn with their hands before their eyes at an exhibition marking 100 years of Korean braille.

Artist Oum Jeong-soon’s “Elephant Without a Trunk no. 7” opens “From Dots to the World: 100 Years of Korean Braille” at the National Museum of World Writing Systems, challenging the convention that museum objects are for looking at, not touching.

“We kept explanations to a minimum so visitors could experience the exhibition through touch,“ curator Gu Dan-bi said during a press preview, Tuesday. The approach introduces its central message of “a world everyone can read together.”

Jointly organized with the National Hangeul Museum and Songam Braille Library, the exhibition celebrates and seeks to raise awareness of the Korean braille system's 100th anniversary.

The story began in France. Valentin Hauy’s 1786 “Essay on the Education of the Blind,” currently on loan for the exhibit from the National Library of France, argues for educating blind people through raised characters. Tactile replicas of the book allow visitors to explore its embossed letters and arithmetic teaching tools.

Raised letters like the ones in Hauy's book, however, were difficult to write independently. The exhibit uses 19th-century writing boards to trace the transition from the raised letters to Charles Barbier’s 12-dot system to Louis Braille’s compact six-dot format — now the global standard for braille — which enabled users to become writers as well as readers.

Korea’s Braille breakthrough came under Japanese colonial rule.

Bak Du-seong, who began teaching blind students at Jesaengwon, a government-run educational institute, in 1913, recognized the need for a Korean alternative to Japanese braille at a time when education for disabled people focused largely on vocational skills rather than literacy.

Working with his students, Bak tested 12 designs before proclaiming the "Hunmaengjeongeum" on Nov. 4, 1926. Its name, meaning “the proper sounds for the instruction of the blind,” echoes the "Hunminjeongeum" — the original document proclaiming the Korean alphabet, Hangul. Separated by 480 years, the two are both concerned with the same question: Who gets access to reading and writing?

“This seemingly simple single-sheet chart took six years of research,” Gu said, pointing to the Korean braille chart.

Hoping that it could become “a guiding lantern in a dark night” for people with visual impairments, Bak selected the design that was the easiest to use by focusing on three main principles: use fewer dots, make learning easy and avoid confusion.

The 1926 chart, a nationally registered cultural heritage item, placed consonants vertically and vowels horizontally, with corresponding dot patterns.

Bak’s handwritten drafts reveal the work behind that apparent simplicity. “The Origins of Korean Braille,” a 1946 manuscript, explains not only the alphabet but also mathematical, chemical, musical and foreign language notation.

Bak’s diaries, covering 1926 to 1949, document lessons and book production of the time. A pedal-operated plate-making machine created the individual dots, which were punched into metal before a roller press reproduced them on paper.

“He did not stop at creating and distributing braille,” Gu said. “He also worked to improve perceptions of disabilities and society.” The development and spread of Korean braille opened new opportunities for blind people to learn, work, record their thoughts and participate in society, Gu explained.

A copy of the weekly current affairs magazine “Chokbul,” meaning "candlelight," from 1949 shows what access meant in practice.

Recycled from used account book paper, the magazine allowed readers with visual impairments to follow the news, including the details of independence leader Kim Koo’s funeral.

The exhibition makes accessibility part of its design. Tactile models, handrails and contrasting textures help visitors explore objects and navigate. Carpeted circular entrances signal new sections.

Exhibition information is available in Korean, Korean braille, English and Japanese, along with audio interpretation. Visitors can browse tactile books, stamp their names in braille, draw from spoken descriptions and leave messages using a slate and stylus.

Gu said she hopes visitors consider “what it means for blind and sighted people to read the same text” in a sight-centered world.

The free exhibition runs through Feb. 14, 2027.