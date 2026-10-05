SAN FRANCISCO — To millions around the world, Kim Nam-joon is RM, the leader of BTS, as well as a rapper, songwriter and producer. But on the seventh floor of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), another side of the global superstar comes into focus as a collector, student of art and curator.

For fans of a global superstar accustomed to stadiums filled with screaming crowds, the experience at SFMOMA feels remarkably intimate. Rather than presenting RM the performer, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the objects and artists that have captured his attention in quieter moments.

For anyone planning to visit the newly opened "RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me" exhibit in San Francisco, California, be sure to set aside plenty of time, as there is a lot to take in.

Visitors will quickly come to understand how personal this exhibit is for RM, as guests are welcomed into the exhibit hall with a giant mural featuring notes and writing about the works in his own hand. From there, spectators move between bold paintings and delicate ceramics to sculpture, textiles and mixed-media works.

There are meditative paintings by Yun Hyong-keun, playful scenes of everyday life by Chang Ucchin and centuries-old examples of Korean pottery. I was especially drawn to Nam June Paik’s television installation, where technology, spirituality and even the viewer become part of the work. RM described the piece with characteristic humor in his audio guide: “We are his TV.”

That attention to detail continues even inside the museum store. The special RM x SFMOMA collection includes clothing, hats, tote bags, ceramics, notebooks and other pieces inspired by the exhibition’s visual identity, including RM’s own handwritten reflections and its muted, earth-toned palette.

The store also carries items imported from MU:DS, the merchandise brand of the National Museum Foundation of Korea, giving visitors another way to connect with Korean art and design beyond the galleries. Despite a limit of two items per person, the response has already been enormous — SFMOMA temporarily paused online preorders after receiving thousands within the first few hours after opening.

RM described art as something he has leaned on during periods when he felt as though he were “drifting and floating somewhere.”

That personal relationship with art is at the heart of the exhibition.

The collaboration began about two years ago, when SFMOMA curatorial project manager América Castillo proposed turning RM’s approach to collecting and experiencing art into a museum exhibition. Castillo acknowledged that art can sometimes feel “intimidating” to people outside the traditional art world. Alongside assistant curator Kim Hyo-eun and RM himself, the team designed the exhibition with the hope of breaking down some of those barriers. SFMOMA director Christopher Bedford has described it as an opportunity to expand the “global dialogue around art.”

That excitement was also clear to see in the faces of RM's fans. For many ARMY — as BTS fans refer to themselves — who gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of RM at the museum, the exhibition offers something far more personal than seeing him onstage.

“It’s incredible to see him in this setting,” said one middle-aged woman, who explained she had been to more than ten BTS concerts but felt this was an even more personal way to experience her favorite group. For her and others, this exhibit provides a chance to better understand what inspires RM when the lights and music are gone.

The exhibition runs through Feb. 7, 2027. The opening weekend is already sold out, though SFMOMA says tickets remain available for later dates, particularly on weekdays.

Dion Lim is a freelance journalist based in San Francisco. She can be reached at dion@dionlim.com.