Korean American artist Christine Sun Kim named MacArthur Fellow

Korean American artist Christine Sun Kim, known for her visual and sound works, has been named a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowships, dubbed the genius grants, the MacArthur Foundation said.

Kim was one of the 20 individuals selected to receive the $800,000 no-strings-attached grants given to individuals who have shown exceptional creativity and potential, according to the foundation Tuesday (U.S. time).

"She engages with the complexities deaf people experience in a world that prioritizes sound and spoken forms of communication. ... Kim's work powerfully conveys the experiences of deaf people and opens up new ways of understanding sound and hearing," the foundation said.

Born in California and currently based in Berlin, Kim has long explored the themes of sound, language and communication through her works across drawings, performances, videos and installations.

Last year, she ranked No. 34 on British contemporary art publication ArtReview's "Power 100" list and recently made the Innovators list on U.S. weekly Time's "Time 100 Art" list.

Kim's work "Have Many Dumb Fights Against Rock" is on view at the Seoul branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art through Nov. 29.