Kim Do-im brings calligraphy meditation to Seoul hotel rooftop

Calligrapher Kim Do-im will host a K-Calligraphy & Meditation Class at Terrace 194, the rooftop lounge of Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Myeongdong, on Monday.

The 120-minute program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and combine traditional Korean calligraphy with meditation, inviting participants to find personal meaning through art and express it through traditional calligraphy.

Kim has built her career around calligraphy using ink and brush and has explored themes including love and life through her work.

She works with Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, using traditional calligraphy techniques, and has held 11 solo exhibitions and participated in more than 100 group exhibitions in Korea and abroad.

The special program will allow participants to slow down and step away from their busy routines. The program reflects Kim’s philosophy that “repetition is not simply doing the same thing again, but a way to notice how we change from one moment to the next.”

Participants will start with a welcome session and viewing of Kim’s work, followed by breathing meditation, ink grinding, Korean cursive-style calligraphy practice and writing a word of their choice.

They will then write on a traditional fan before taking a slow meditation walk around “Love Builds Up,” an installation on the rooftop.

The program is open to adults interested in wellness, calligraphy and meditation, with reservations limited to 16 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

With panoramic views of the city, Terrace 194 is an all-season rooftop venue equipped with heating and cooling systems and a retractable roof. The space hosts a variety of cultural and wellness programs throughout the year.