Lim Yunchan nominated again for Gramophone Classical Music Awards

Korean pianist Lim Yunchan has been nominated in the 2026 Gramophone Classical Music Awards in Britain, his agency said Monday, two years after his historic double win.

Lim's album "J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations," released in February and featuring a live recording of his sold-out April 2025 performance at New York's Carnegie Hall, is among the finalists in the Piano category, Moc Production said.

Launched in 1977 by the British magazine Gramophone, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards are among the classical recording industry's most influential honors. In 2024, Lim made history as the first Korean to win a Gramophone award, taking home two trophies: the Piano Award for his album "Chopin: Etudes" and the special Young Artist of the Year prize.

The 2026 ceremony will be held on Oct. 7 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.