Damien Hirst to donate 2 pieces of artwork to nat'l museum in Seoul
Summary
Damien Hirst has expressed his intent to donate two artworks to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul. The museum said the move follows his first Asia show at MMCA Seoul earlier this year, which drew more than 540,000 visitors. The works are his 1999 Beautiful Exploding Hell Bent Mayhem and Madness Vortex of Rainbows and Death Volcano Painting and 2008 Men Shall Know Nothing. MMCA is carrying out its internal donation process.
Key Facts
- MMCA said Hirst’s first Asia show at its Seoul branch drew 541,889 visitors, setting a new record for a single exhibition since the museum began compiling relevant data in 2023.
- The exhibition ran under the title Damien Hirst: Nothing is True But Everything Is Possible and included about 50 works spanning 40 years of his career.
- Hirst is known for works that explore death, immortality, human desire, and faith in science and medicine.
- The museum said it is currently carrying out its internal process for the donation.
Iconic British artist Damien Hirst has expressed his intent to donate two pieces of his work to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), according to the Korean museum Wednesday.
The move comes after the prominent contemporary artist held his first Asia show at the Seoul branch of the MMCA earlier this year, which attracted more than 540,000 visitors, a fresh record for a single exhibition since the museum started compiling relevant data in 2023.
The artworks Hirst plans to donate are his 1999 work "Beautiful Exploding Hell Bent Mayhem and Madness Vortex of Rainbows and Death Volcano Painting" and 2008 work "Men Shall Know Nothing."
Both works were on display at the exhibition titled, "Damien Hirst: Nothing is True But Everything Is Possible," which showcased some 50 works spanning his 40-year career.
Hirst is known for exploring themes of death, immortality, human desire, and faith in science and medicine through his characteristically provocative works.
The MMCA is currently carrying out its internal process for donation.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.