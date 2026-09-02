Seoul's art scene takes center stage as Frieze, Kiaf open

Seoul’s cultural pulse is beating around art this week as galleries, collectors and visitors converge on Coex for the twin openings of Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul, which opened on Wednesday, while late-night gallery openings and major museum exhibitions spread the energy across the city.

A combined 308 galleries are participating in the fairs. Frieze Seoul debuted five years ago, and this year marks the final time the two events will be held in the same COEX building.

The arrangement will change next year as Frieze Seoul moves to Dongdaemun Design Plaza while Kiaf remains at Coex during the convention center’s renovation. The separation will not end their partnership, as the two — which initially agreed to collaborate for five years starting in 2022 — extended their agreement through 2031.

Frieze Seoul brings together 133 galleries from 30 countries and regions, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Gladstone Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube and David Zwirner.

Gagosian has devoted its booth to British artist Damien Hirst, presenting works from his “Pill Cabinets,” “Spin Paintings,” “Spot Paintings” and “Treasures” series. Hauser & Wirth is showing a new gold-leaf work by Jenny Holzer, “PROFORMA” (2026), alongside works by Louise Bourgeois and Lee Lozano.

Galleries are also extending conversations around Korean artists’ museum exhibitions in Seoul. Lehmann Maupin and STPI are presenting works by Do Ho Suh; PKM Gallery is showing Koo Jeong-a; Johyun Gallery is featuring Lee Bae; and Pace Gallery is presenting Yoo Young-kuk’s 1989 painting “Work.”

This year’s Frieze is also expanding its curatorial framework. The newly launched Spotlight section revisits 15 20th-century artists who have received comparatively limited attention in Western-centered art histories. They include photographer Han Young-soo, Kwak Hoon, Kim Jeong-myung, Suk Ran-hee, Hwang Kyu-tae and Son Sang-ki.

Another debut section examines the intersections of contemporary art, design and craft through ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood and hanji — traditional Korean mulberry paper. The focus section for younger galleries has also expanded beyond Asia for the first time, featuring 16 solo presentations by galleries established within the past 12 years.

Kiaf Seoul, a homegrown fair celebrating its 25th anniversary, has adopted the theme “Coexistence” and introduced its first creative director, designer Chung Ku-ho, to oversee the fair’s visual identity and special projects.

Of Kiaf’s 175 participating galleries, 127 are Korean and 48 are international. Twenty galleries are participating for the first time.

The fairs have arrived as Korea’s art market continues to navigate a prolonged slowdown. Last year, Kiaf drew about 82,000 visitors and Frieze Seoul about 70,000, while several high-value works changed hands at Frieze.

Even as the art market remains subdued, competition among retail conglomerates to sponsor the fairs has intensified, with Hyundai Department Store returning as Kiaf Seoul’s official sponsor for a fifth consecutive year and Shinsegae Group becoming Frieze Seoul’s first domestic retail headline partner under a five-year agreement running through 2030.

The festivities will continue throughout the week as part of Frieze Seoul’s Neighborhood Nights series, with galleries staying open late and offering complimentary cocktails and events in Euljiro on Monday, Hannam-dong on Tuesday, Cheongdam-dong on Wednesday and Samcheong-dong on Thursday.

Frieze Seoul runs through Saturday, while Kiaf Seoul continues through Sunday.