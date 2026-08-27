Art market seeks to launch Korean performances worldwide

Korean performers are set to take their work to the world stage this fall as the 2026 Performing Arts Market in Seoul (PAMS) opens with a program to turn artistic exchanges into global tours, coproductions and international projects.

The four-day market will run from Oct. 13–16 across major venues including the National Theater of Korea and the ARKO Arts Theater & Daehakro Arts Theater, according to event organizers.

Now in its 22nd year, PAMS will highlight nine works under its flagship PAMS Choice program, along with five full-length productions presented through a new partnership with the Seoul Performing Arts Festival.

The slate features a rich mix of pansori (traditional Korean narrative singing), contemporary dance, ballet, sound art and immersive theater to showcase the creative diversity of Korean organizers and to assist in exporting Korean cultural performances worldwide.

The market will also expand PAMS Salon, a thought-leadership forum addressing key industry topics like sustainability, urban theater spaces and emerging global performance trends.

A newly introduced initiative called PAMS Mingle will facilitate small-group discussions around shared interests, while pitching sessions, curated networking events and one-on-one business meetings will connect creators with international buyers for future touring and coproduction opportunities.

Organizers noted that PAMS alumni have secured major bookings and tours in cultural capitals such as Avignon, Paris and Sydney, in addition to new international codevelopments.

Highlighting this success is a full-length performance of "Gingginbam," a pansori work by Ip and Son Studio that was developed into a bilingual Korean-English staging through a landmark partnership with the Sydney Opera House.

This year's lineup reflects a broader strategy to diversify how Korean works reach international audiences, moving beyond standard festival invitations.

"PAMS serves as a vital platform where Korean performing arts connect with the global stage, opening doors for international distribution, coproductions and localized adaptations," said Kim Jang-ho, President of the Korea Arts Management Service. "We will continue to broaden distribution opportunities at home and abroad while strengthening support to foster lasting exchange and collaboration among performing arts professionals."

Early registration runs through Sept. 15, offering full-day passes at a 50 percent discount via the official PAMS portal.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.