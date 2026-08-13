The ideal of technology perfection meets the unruly realities of bodies, identities of human relationships in the Buk-Seoul Museum of Art’s new exhibition, “2026 Title Match Inhwan Oh vs. Seo Young Chang: Human Error.”

The 13th edition of the museum’s annual title match exhibition, on view from Thursday through Oct. 25, brings together two Seoul-based contemporary artists whose practices differ in medium and generation but converge on a shared question: What remains distinctively human when technology is increasingly expected to be frictionless, efficient and even creative?

The exhibition’s title borrows a term commonly used to identify mistakes caused by human limitations.

Rather than treating human error — mistakes arising from physical or mental imperfection — as a defect to overcome, the exhibition reframes it as a condition of human existence and a source of creativity, curator Yoo Eun-soon said, spotlighting the two artists’ distinct efforts to disrupt and move beyond technological systems rather than simply conform to them.

Oh, 61, presents “We’re Not One; Neither Am I,” a survey of conceptual and participatory works that question collective identity and the social demand for conformity. The exhibition is his first large-scale museum presentation in 11 years, following his selection for the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s Korea Artist Prize in 2015.

“I don’t think that everything being the same is beautiful,” Oh said at the press conference, Thursday. “I think it is beautiful to acknowledge that differences exist.”

His newly commissioned video, “Razor-Sharp Synchronization,” takes on the precision choreography associated with K-pop. Five dancers perform in unison to a soundtrack built from rhythmic elements of Girls’ Generations’ “Genie” and BTS’ “Am I Wrong.”

At first glance, the dancers’ movements are almost indistinguishable. But body-mounted cameras complicate that picture, registering subtle tremors, shifts and rotations that escape a front-facing view.

Oh said the work began with his unease over the ideal of “knife-like choreography,” in which dancers are expected to move with total uniformity, adding that “even within what we call unity, there is diversity.”

That pursuit of difference also informs “Aegyo Project,” a seven-channel installation in which 15 male actors, ranging in age from their 20s to 60s, perform "aegyo" — exaggerated expressions of cuteness more commonly expected of young female entertainers in Korean popular culture.

The unfamiliar sight exposes how certain gestures are assigned to particular genders, ages and sexual identities, Oh said.

Another piece, “Isn’t It Beautiful, Like Rainbow, That We Are Not One,” was made with participants of Oh’s Iban Art Gathering, an art community for queer people without formal arts education that has been running for 16 years. Participants created rainbow arrangements using objects found at home.

“Minority communities can be viewed as highly homogenous,” Oh said. “But these works show the diversity within them — and, in turn, the wider diversity that exists throughout society.”

On the museum’s upper floor, Chang Seo-young, 43, approaches the exhibition theme through the vulnerable human body. Her section, “Silicon Venitas,” juxtaposes the seemingly limitless development of technology with bodies that age, fall ill and die.

In “All No Grip,” Chang uses the disappearance of items to physically grip and control in increasingly screen-based, automated environments to evoke a body rendered passive by external systems.

“When everything converges into screens, there is nothing to hold onto,” she said, explaining how our free will and bodily activity are diminishing in an age when everything is smoothed into automation, leaving nothing to grasp.

Chang’s two-channel video, “Pollux’s Mirror,” positions AI as twin-like entities that learn from, occupy and potentially replace human beings. It follows a human user’s exchanges with AI until the apparent hierarchy between questioner and respondent begins to reverse.

Chang said her interest lies in the tension between technological smoothness and the body’s resistance to it.

“Technology can make us feel both omnipotent and powerless at the same time,” she said. “It seems to erase spatial and temporal boundaries, becoming faster and smoother. But the human body remains material – vulnerable to disease and bound to age.”

In “This Memory,” a self-driving birthday cake wanders through an abandoned hospital after humanity’s extinction, searching in vain for someone to blow out its candles – a scenario Chang said turns the hospital into “a relic of an era” and reflects her view that marking anniversaries is “a very human act,” one that “marks points along the continuous flow of time.”

The exhibition runs through Oct. 25 at Buk-Seoul Museum of Art. Admission is free of charge.