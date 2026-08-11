In a city built on container terminals and modern shipping lanes, 348 treasures from 15 Greek museums have arrived to tell a story thousands of years in the making.

The exhibition, which opened Tuesday at the Incheon National Maritime Museum reframes classical antiquity not as a dusty gallery of serene marble statues, but as a restless, waterlogged civilization shaped by trade winds, naval warfare and maritime ambition.

Organized in collaboration with the Greek Ministry of Culture to mark 65 years of diplomatic ties between Athens and Seoul, "Greece: A Great Civilization Shaped by the Sea" stands as the largest exhibition of Greek antiquities ever mounted in the country.

Spanning roughly 6,000 years from the Neolithic Era to the Hellenistic Age, the show departs from conventional surveys of Greek art. Rather than focusing solely on marble idealizations of the human form, the curators rethink classical antiquity through an oceanic lens, arguing that the Aegean Sea served as both a cultural highway and a crucible for political innovation.

"Greece is the quintessential maritime nation, broadcasting democracy, the Olympic Games and Hellenistic culture across the Mediterranean by way of the Aegean," said Nam Jae-heon, Korea's vice minister of oceans and fisheries, ahead of the exhibition's opening.

Among the exhibition's most compelling displays is a dedicated section examining how naval dominance underpinned Athenian democracy. On view for the first time in Korea are two massive fourth-century B.C. bronze rams — lethal maritime weapons fitted to the prows of triremes to smash opposing hulls. They are paired with the Lenormand Relief, a fifth-century B.C. marble carving depicting rowers aboard an Athenian warship, believed by scholars to represent the Paralos, one of Athens’ sacred state triremes.

These military relics offer a tangible connection to pivotal moments like the Battle of Salamis in 480 B.C., where Athenian naval maneuvering repelled the invading Persian fleet and secured the geopolitical room for classical democracy to flourish.

The show also highlights the peaceful commerce that knit the ancient world together.

A pair of intricate gold earrings salvaged from the famous Antikythera shipwreck — a Roman-era cargo vessel that went down off the Peloponnese in the first century B.C. — underscores the opulent luxury goods crisscrossing Mediterranean trade routes during the Hellenistic era. Nearby, an ethereal golden myrtle wreath offered to Aphrodite captures the period's extraordinary goldsmithing techniques.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.