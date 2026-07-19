The Polish Embassy in Seoul is partnering with the Seoul Cinema Center to present a retrospective of renowned Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski through Wednesday, marking the 30th anniversary of the director's death.

Titled "The Gaze of Kieślowski'," the festival offers Korean audiences a rare opportunity to revisit the works of one of the most influential figures in world cinema, celebrated for his profound explorations of morality, human relationships, chance and fate.

The retrospective opened July 15 with a ceremony followed by a screening of "Still Alive," a documentary tracing Kieślowski's life and artistic legacy through the reflections of fellow filmmakers and actors.

The festival features 17 works spanning the director's career, including all 10 episodes of his landmark series "Dekalog." Completed in 1989 and inspired by the Ten Commandments, "Dekalog" follows ordinary people confronting moments of conflict, desire, responsibility, faith and doubt in a Warsaw apartment complex. Although each episode tells a self-contained story, the series collectively raises enduring questions about morality, human existence and the choices that shape everyday life.

According to the embassy, the retrospective aims to demonstrate how Kieślowski's films continue to resonate across generations and cultures through their timeless exploration of the human condition.

Kieślowski, who died in 1996 at the age of 54, is widely regarded as one of Poland's greatest filmmakers and a defining figure in European cinema. After beginning his career as a documentary filmmaker, he gained international recognition for deeply humanistic works that explore moral ambiguity, personal responsibility, human relationships and the role of chance in everyday life.

Beyond "Dekalog," Kieślowski is best known for "The Double Life of Véronique" and the acclaimed "Three Colors" trilogy — "Blue," "White" and "Red" — inspired by the French republican ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity. Celebrated for their emotional depth, visual elegance and philosophical insight, these films established Kieślowski as one of the most influential auteurs of the late 20th century.