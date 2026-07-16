The vivid colors of Mexico and the rich botanical world that inspired Frida Kahlo have taken root in Seoul.

For Kahlo, who spent much of her life in physical pain following a catastrophic bus accident, the lush garden of her famous Casa Azul (Blue House) in Mexico City served as both a sanctuary and a canvas. Now, Seoul Botanic Park is transforming its grounds into an immersive celebration of the artist's life, paintings and enduring connection with nature.

The city-run botanical garden is hosting "Botanic Garden Is an Art Museum — Plants Loved by Frida" from Wednesday through Aug. 17, inviting visitors to explore exhibitions, performances and hands-on programs inspired by one of Mexico's most celebrated painters.

The annual summer event, now in its second year, expands on last year's exhibition dedicated to Claude Monet by turning its focus to Kahlo's paintings and the symbolic role that plants and nature played throughout her life and artistic career.

The exhibition stretches from the Sunken Garden on the first floor of the Plant Culture Center to the conservatory, recreating spaces inspired by Mexican flower markets, Kahlo's iconic home and lively village festivals.

Large-scale replicas of Kahlo's paintings are displayed alongside botanical installations designed to reflect the imagery and symbolism found in her work.

The Sunken Garden, which previously evoked Monet's water lilies, has been reimagined with colorful floral decorations inspired by traditional Mexican celebrations, creating spaces for both relaxation and photography.

The event also features a wide range of cultural programs, including classical concerts centered on the theme of healing through music and plants, lectures by exhibition guides exploring Kahlo's life and art, documentary screenings about the artist and showings of the French film "The Rose Maker."

Visitors can also join greenhouse tours and participate in botanical drawing, dyeing cloth, making suncatchers, flower crown workshops, pop-up card crafting and giant flower art activities.

A botanical drawing class held in partnership with STAEDTLER Korea will provide professional instruction and drawing materials, which participants may keep after the session.

Most activities are free to join, while some require advance registration or on-site sign-up.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.