From the refined gatherings of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty-era scholars to the casual pleasure of ramen by the Han River, Seoul is presenting its evolving identity in a new overseas exhibition that traces how the city’s traditions continue to shape modern life.

The Seoul Museum of History and the Korean Cultural Center in Poland said Friday that the exhibition "Seoul's Elegance — Urok Seulu: Ancient Style, Contemporary Rhythm" opened Thursday at the Korean Cultural Center in Warsaw, Poland.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 4 and showcases Seoul’s history, culture and daily life through the theme of "pungryu," a traditional concept centered on enjoying nature, art and social connections.

The exhibition is part of the 2026 Touring K-Arts program supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

The Seoul Museum of History was selected for the program for the second consecutive year after previous exhibitions in Mexico and Washington.

The exhibition features three sections that combine historical artifacts, digital media and interactive experiences to show visitors Seoul’s past and present.

The first section, "Old Scenes of Seoul in Paintings," explores the city during the late Joseon period, when scholars gathered for outdoor banquets, poetry and music.

Displayed works include "Sangchun Yayeondo," which depicts a spring outdoor gathering, "Tapdong Yeoncheop," showing social gatherings in Hanyang, and a white porcelain water dropper decorated with a "haetae" — a legendary, lion-like creature.

The second section, "Today's Pungryu: Discovering Newtro," highlights Euljiro, an area that has transformed from an industrial district into a popular cultural destination.

The final section recreates elements of contemporary Seoul life, including a Han River picnic space, a Han River ramen cooking area and a photo booth experience popular among younger generations.

"We want to introduce Seoul's charm, where the past and present coexist, through the culture of pungryu," the museum said.

The exhibition will later travel to the Korean Cultural Center in Italy from September through December.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.