For professional salsa dancers Andres Sabogal, Nasly Valencia, Cesar Villan and Madelehyne Aristizabal, a visit to Seoul from Cali, Colombia, marks a profound exchange of identity, history and artistic philosophy.

The Embassy of Colombia in Seoul invited the four dancers to the Korean capital for a two-day Cali-style salsa show this weekend as part of a cultural diplomacy initiative.

The dancers said they were thrilled to discover an active Latin dance scene that defies stereotypes.

"Contrary to the prejudice that Asian cultures might be relatively quiet and shy, it is incredibly interesting and wonderful to see such a passionate and massive Latin dance scene in Korea, where new artistic attempts are constantly being made," said Aristizabal at the Embassy of Colombia in Jongno District, Seoul, Thursday.

Cali-style salsa — also known as Colombian Salsa and Salsa Caleña — is officially recognized as part of Colombia’s national cultural heritage, an inherently spectacular dance style that arose by taking the basic salsa steps that originated in the Caribbean and took shape in New York to a new level in the streets of the Colombian city of Cali.

The style is described as eye-catching, with lightning-fast footwork and acrobatic elements. Villan described the core technical difference between this and other styles: "A unique movement called 'Repique,' where you stomp your feet rapidly one more time between steps, is the absolute essence of Cali salsa." He added that, "The dance is organically synchronized with various instruments like the piano or percussion."

Sabogal stressed that for Colombians, salsa isn't just an art form but a part of everyday life. "Music flows anytime, anywhere — in the streets, alleys, and homes. It’s so central to our world. Parents even encourage salsa to help their children develop social skills, because, at the end of the day, it is the very essence of Cali citizens' identity," he explained.

This weekend’s upcoming workshops and performances represent an intersection of two distinct artistic worlds. While Korean dancers are known for their technical precision, Cali salsa relies on intuition.

Exchange of improvisation, discipline

Villan explained that Cali-style salsa's foundation is built on "joy and improvisation." He said, "When we step onto the stage, we stay entirely true to the expression of our emotions. We forget all our problems and feel a sense of liberation in that exact moment." He added that he wants to share that improvisation and joy while learning discipline from Korea in return.

Sabogal agreed, noting a strong desire to study Korea's structured training. He said that "Cali's salsa doesn't rely on theory or strict, explicit standards, but instead follows an 'experiential method' passed down bodily from generation to generation."

Redefining self through rhythm

When asked what salsa means to them personally, the dancers revealed deep, transformative connections to their craft. Aristizabal shared that while she is usually quiet and a bit timid, she becomes a completely different person on stage, expressing herself boldly. "Salsa is the identity that awakens my hidden facets," she said.

Villan explained that connecting with an audience through dance is sacred. "I find a profound sense of communion when seeing the audience’s expressions brighten and watching them smile," he said.

Valencia said that "salsa is my passion and love." She finds teaching children immensely rewarding, recalling a time she taught salsa steps to "a two-year-old baby wearing diapers" because she loves passing on the magic of salsa to beginners.

Ultimately, Sabogal views their presence in Seoul as part of a deeper calling. "Salsa is the foundation of my life and my way of looking at the world. By liberating the body, it allows you to completely enjoy the present moment," he said. "To me, salsa isn't just entertainment — it's a spiritual and political act. A single gesture can say so much more than words ever will. When our communities face oppression or outside pressure, we don't just sit there. We dance. That is how we resist, and that is how we find our voice."