Seocho District to hold friendship concert marking 250 years of US independence

An affluent municipal district in southern Seoul is turning to classical orchestration and traditional Korean strings to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, framing the musical convergence as a reflection of the enduring defense alliance between Washington and Seoul.

The Seocho District Office said it will host the "Korea-U.S. Friendship Concert" Friday at the Seocho Culture and Arts Center. Co-organized with the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation, the performance explicitly marks the milestone U.S. anniversary.

The billing of the concert — featuring a medley of military marches alongside traditional Korean instrumentation — underscores a persistent effort by Korean officials to publicly reinforce ties with Washington amid shifting regional security dynamics.

Organizers said the event will bring together local residents, Korean dignitaries, and members of United States Forces Korea, including retired Gen. Lim Ho-young, the former four-star Korean army general who heads the alliance foundation.

"We hope this concert becomes a meaningful moment to reaffirm the friendship between our two countries and solidify a future-oriented alliance," said Jun Sung-soo, mayor of Seocho District.

The program, performed by the Seocho Philharmonic Orchestra under artistic director Bae Jong-hoon, is split into two halves: "The Beginning of the Korea-U.S. Alliance" and "A Journey Toward Freedom and Peace." It pairs Western classical soloists — including violinist Lia Kang and pianist Choi Yang-ok — with a "gayageum" (12-stringed zither) ensemble led by Yang Seung-hee, who plays the traditional Korean plucked string instrument. Vocal pieces will feature tenor Kim Ji-hoon, soprano Jeon Eun-jung, and baritone Lee Sung-wang.

The performance, which is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, will double as the 1,296th installment of Seocho District's Friday community concert series.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.