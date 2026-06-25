Global dance festival brings world beats to Seoul

The ninth edition of the Arts in Tank Dance Festival (ADFK) in Korea is set to kick off in Seoul on Sunday, transforming a public park into a vibrant hub for international artistic exchange.

Running through July 3, the annual event will take place at Oil Tank Culture Park in western Seoul, a prominent culture and arts complex built from repurposed oil tanks.

Under the leadership of artistic director Choi Moon-ea, this year's festival will feature artists from 12 countries, including the United States, France, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Japan.

The organizer said in a press release that the event has expanded its role beyond a traditional performance-based festival to serve as a comprehensive global dance platform.

“We aim to build a sustainable network where local and international choreographers can actively inspire one another and co-create beyond borders," the organizer said.

To foster international exchange, the festival has established partnerships with eight overseas institutions. These include the Seattle International Dance Festival and the Los Angeles Dance Festival in the United States, as well as Festival Accorps and the Movement Slavil Festival in France.

Supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government's private festival subsidy program, the event will also collaborate with regional cultural bodies such as the Mapo Cultural Center and the Yeongdeok Culture & Tourism Foundation to offer performances and youth programs.

The festival program includes marathon dance performances spanning various genres from June 30 to July 3, a closing gala show and an international collaboration blending dance, music and digital arts.

Attendees can also participate in international dance workshops and enjoy the Arts in Tank Dance Film Festival, which will run both on-site and online.

Highlights of the festival include its international collaborative projects. French choreographer Yann Lehureux and his dance troupe, Cie Yann Lehureux, will team up with the Kim Young-mi Dance Project for a joint performance.

Additionally, artists from five countries, including the U.S., Australia and China, will participate in an international collaboration residency project to showcase new creations.

The closing gala on July 3 will feature renowned performance groups, including the Korea National University of Arts M.A.P Dance Company, Pan Dance Company, the Mark Gonzalez Dance Company and the Eric Mullis Dance Company.

International invitational pieces, such as the Smuteck Project by Christa Smutek from the United States and a performance by the Yoon Soo-mi Dance Company choreographed by Choi Yoon-sil, will also take the stage.

The organizer added that it plans to establish a sustainable international platform by connecting its winter camp, summer festival and overseas expansion programs to continuously support artists worldwide.

For more information, visit artsintank.com or YouTube channel ING Collabo Group (@ing2018).