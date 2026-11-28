GANGNEUNG — Imagine embroidering a vast canvas of mountains, open land and sea with beautiful patterns. At Haslla Art World, nestled on the slopes of Gwaebang Mountain in Jeongdongjin, just outside Gangneung, Gangwon Province, that image becomes reality.

Six thousand silver steel pipes ripple like waves, 200 tons of wood are stacked densely together and red hoses intertwine like a giant coral reef. The space embodies the life and artistic vision of Choi Ok-yeung, 67, a pioneer of land art who blurs the boundaries between nature and art.

Born and raised in Gangneung, Choi sees art as something that extends beyond human activity and is completed through harmony with nature. Haslla Art World, which Choi founded in 2003, is a massive creative work that blends into its pristine natural surroundings. “Land art combines an artist’s actions with a natural landscape that has not been altered by human intervention,” he said in an interview on Nov. 12, adding that it sometimes conveys a message of overcoming nature and achieving harmony with humanity.

The artist decided to create Haslla Art world after he suffered the devastating loss of several of his works and his home when Typhoon Rusa battered the east coast in 2002. Still, Choi says, “Land art is not simply about yielding to nature. It also has the power to overcome nature and heal.” More than 300,000 people visit the artistic space he has created each year. His belief that people can find healing through nature and art has drawn visitors from far and wide.

Choi first drew attention from the art world 30 years ago with an unconventional work. In 1997, he exhibited suspended sculptures made of cow dung at the POSCO Gallery in Gangnam, Seoul. “I deliberately made the work provocative, prompting visitors to look up at what resembled ugly clumps of waste, to draw attention to the organic balance of nature — production, consumption and decomposition — as well as social conflicts."

A decade ago, he installed a massive, 15-meter-high dome-shaped bamboo basket structure called "Jupiter" in Cambodia. He sought to represent the womb of a mother carrying a fetus and the energy of the world through a piece that looked like a rounded temple. The structure rising above the plains overwhelms visitors and evokes awe, but stepping inside offers a sense of comfort and security, as if returning to the embrace of a primordial mother.

Youngwol's "Y Park" is another of his signature works. He transformed a local museum that had been neglected for years with red bamboo installations, turning it into a regional attraction.

Discarded objects also become art in his hands. One notable work features 20,000 milk cartons painted with self-portraits and combined with discarded tires. His studio, a converted freezer warehouse, was filled with scrap metal from the Samcheok power plant and Tongyeong shipyards, discarded tires and even fish cake skewers. “My studio is like a scientist’s laboratory,” he said. “Just as a chemist studies the structure of everything in the universe, this is a space where I experiment with materials, think about how they can be combined and transformed, and put those ideas into practice.”

The master of land art hopes to be remembered as a prolific artist like Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), who left behind more than 50,000 works. He wants to communicate with as many people as possible through art. “Like master 'pansori' (traditional narrative performance) singers who repeat the same passage thousands of times to reach the state of 'deuk-eum' (mastery of voice) I hope my life itself will someday be remembered as a creative process."

Choi is also pursuing a project to transform an abandoned industrial facility into an art museum. In collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the city of Samcheok, he plans to turn the abandoned shipyard in Jeongna District near Samcheok Port into the largest multipurpose cultural and arts complex on the east coast next year.

“Samcheok Port and the abandoned shipyard are themselves enormous works of art, imbued with the everyday lives and energy of people who lived fiercely. We plan to create kinetic art that moves with the wind inside the facility, as well as recreate the underwater world of the East Sea.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.